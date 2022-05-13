Beth Ann (Nemmers) Radil, 60

Beth Ann (Nemmers) Radil was born in Dubuque, Iowa on February 2, 1962, to Eldon and Jeanette (Homan) Nemmers. She was baptized and confirmed at the Holy Rosary Parish in LaMotte, IA. Beth attended Holy Rosary Catholic School through the fifth grade, then continued his education at St. Joe’s Elementary School sixth through eighth grade, and then graduating from Bellevue Community High School in 1980. Following her education, Beth moved to Minnesota and worked at Mill Lake Resort. She later started working at Knute Nelson where she earned her CNA certification. It was while at a dance at the ZCBJ Lodge that she met Lee Radil. The two started dating and were united in marriage at the Holy Rosary Parish in LaMotte, Iowa on November 17, 1984. This union was blessed with three sons, Josh, Andy and Robby.
Beth worked at Lakeview Good Samaritan Society in Glenwood, MN until it’s closing and then retired in April 2020.
Beth enjoyed many hobbies over the years including fishing, deer hunting, camping, caring for her yard, and watching the Vikings. Her most treasured time was always spent with family whether it was the road trips to Iowa or taking care of the grandkids, she loved it all.
Beth had such a caring heart that she got to share with not only her family but the people she worked with as well. She will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Beth passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the age of 60. She is survived by her sons, Josh (Elizabeth), Andy (Alison), and Robby (Haley); grandchildren, Austin Weber, Adrien, Autumn, Harper, Liam, and Larkyn Radil; brothers, Mike (Deb), Kevin (LaVonne), John (Donna), Brian (Teri Lynn), and Terry Nemmers; and a sister, Kim (Mark) Cueno.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; parents, Eldon and Jeanette; brother, Bruce Nemmers; infant sister, Debbie; father in law and mother in law, Leslie and Ramona Radil; sister in law, Nancy Nemmers; and niece, Kayla Nemmers. 
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Reno Township, MN. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria with a prayer service at 7:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Lake Mary Cemetery in Lake Mary Township. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria.
