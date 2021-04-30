Bernice T. (Feugen) Kilburg, 88, of Maquoketa passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021 surrounded by her family at home.
A Rosary will be recited by the Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Raphael 1156 at 2:30 p.m. with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Her funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Burial will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Otter Creek.
Bernice was born on November 20, 1932 in Clinton County, Iowa; daughter of Leo and Josephine (Banowetz) Fuegen. On October 20, 1953 she was united in marriage to Arlin Kilburg at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sugar Creek, Iowa. Bernice was a homemaker and helped her husband from until retiring in 1994, moving to Maquoketa and becoming members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She was involved at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on the Parish Council, Rosary Society, the Church Choir, and taught CCD. After moving to Maquoketa, she joined Sacred Heart Catholic Church Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Raphael 1156 and the Sacred Heart Funeral Choir. Was a member of the Double DJ Twirlers Square Dance and involved in many aspects of 4-H.
Bernice enjoyed traveling, golfing, square dancing, and made quilts for each one of her children. Her passion was to work in her garden and raise her own vegetables to cook and can as well as a variety of fruits. Most important to her was spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. Bernice was a very organized person and loved to clean houses. She truly believed in treating everyone the same no matter who they were or what the situation was. There were no favorites.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years Arlin, children; Dan (Colleen) Kilburg of Maquoketa, Carolyn (Deacon Loras) Weber of Bellevue, Richard Kilburg of Bernalillo,NM, Steve Kilburg of Grand Mound, Terry (Karen) Kilburg, Joe (Charleen) Kilburg both of LaMotte and Barb (J) Schanbacher of Atkins; fourteen grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and her siblings; Gerald Feugen, Viola (Don) Kilburg, Duane (Pat) Fuegen, sister-in-law Madonna Fuegen and many numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a son Duane, siblings; Katherine (Vern) Elsner, George Fuegen, Clarence (Margaret) Feugen and Shirley Fuegen.
The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Goodheart of the University of Iowa City Hospital, Dr. Eric Engelman and his staff at Mercy One Cancer Center in Dubuque, and a special thank you for the loving care and wonderful support of the entire team of Hospice of Jackson County that was given to Bernice and her family during this difficult time. We also would like to thank all of Bernice’s family, friends and neighbors who sent cards, food, flowers, phone calls or came to visit.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to Hospice of Jackson County in her honor. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Bernice Kilburg Family PO Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.