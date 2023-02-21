Bernard W. (Bill) Schroeder

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet expected. Total ice and sleet accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the commutes Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&