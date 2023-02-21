Bernard W. (Bill) Schroeder passed away Monday, February 20th at Luther Manor in Dubuque Iowa. A memorial service will be at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque, 1699 Iowa Street, Dubuque, Iowa on Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 AM. Bill was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa to Bernard F. Schroeder and Margery Schroeder in January, 1933. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, and their two sons: Bernard T. Schroeder and his wife Danelle; and Bret W. Schroeder and his wife, Shari; and three grandchildren, Garrett, Morgan and Riley. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.
Bill grew up on the family farm near Ruthven, Iowa. He attended Waldorf College and Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) at Cedar Falls, Iowa. During the Korean War he was drafted out of college and spent two years in the Army before returning to college where he met his future wife, Marilyn Schabacker. They were married at Cedar Falls, Iowa, and began their teaching careers at Belmond, Iowa. Bill later taught at the Webster City Junior College and at the Institute of Drafting and Technology at Morrison, IL. From there he was employed at Outboard Marine Corporation. Bill returned to teaching as a professor at Prairie State College. Bill also became a skilled leader and negotiator at Prairie State as part of the Cook County College Teachers Union. Bill continued his education and earned his PhD.
