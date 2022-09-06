Bernard "Bernie, Bern" F. Kuhlmann of Bellevue, Iowa passed away very peacefully on August 22, 2022 at his daughter's home in The Woodlands, Texas, surrounded by his family.
He has been cremated and will be buried at Hazen Cemetery in Bellevue, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4-7 pm in the Bellevue American Legion basement.
Bernie was born on March 26, 1930 at Ravenswood Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. The son of Herbert J. and Hiltrude M. (Gordon) Kuhlmann. He attended Gordon Tech High School and Quiqley Seminary. He married Patricia O'Donnell in 1955 with whom he had 4 children, Kathleen (Kuhlmann) Kidder, Kevin Kuhlmann, Mary (Kuhlmann) Felstead, and Patty (Kuhlmann) Tobin.
He served in the Navy on the USS Princeton in San Diego, California, and was a member of the American Legion in Arlington Heights, IL and Bellevue, IA. He served a steamfitter apprenticeship and was a 70-year member of Pipefitters Local 597 Chicago, IL, finishing his working career as a pipefitter foreman at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL. While the majority of his life was spent in Illinois, Bernie truly found his home once he moved to Bellevue.
He was a gentleman farmer, a wildlife enthusiast, amateur falconer, and owner and caretaker of Coyote Junction. He was a race car driver, Harley rider, beer aficionado, giardiniera connoisseur, and quick to make a friend with a pleasantry or shaggy dog yarn.
He is survived by his children Kathleen Kidder, Kevin Kuhlmann, Mary (Daniel) Felstead, Patty Tobin; grandchildren Tara Kidder, Josh Kidder, Cassidy (Brad) Nykiel, Colin Kuhlmann, Kylie Kuhlmann, Veronica (David) Todd, Victoria Felstead, Sophia Felstead, Jack Tobin, Connor Tobin, Kevin Tobin; great-grandchildren Trinity Kidder, Baby Nykiel, David Todd Jr., and Rex Todd.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol, brothers Herbert and Donald, and ex-wife Patricia/GrandPat.
Donations can be made to the Bellevue Firefighters Association or the Bellevue American Legion.
