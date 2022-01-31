Benita R. Dobson, age 100, of Preston, IA, passed away on January 24, 2022, at Mill Valley Care Center, in Bellevue, IA. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 1pm to 2:30pm at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Preston. Family and friends are invited to share in Benita’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Benita was born January 3, 1922 in Kellerton, IA, the daughter of Harlan and Elsie (Mehaffy) Atherton. She attended school in rural southern Iowa and upon graduating from high school, she married Clair Leo Dobson, on August 4, 1940.
As she and Clair started their family, Benita settled into her role as homemaker. She was a loving woman who held God, her family, and her church ever-close to her heart. She was an active member of the Congregational Church of Green Island, and to be frank, “active” is an understatement. She volunteered for all she could within that church, including bible study, choir, church suppers, vacation bible school, and much more.
As Benita aged, she made her way to Mill Valley Care nursing home, where her community spirit and willingness to volunteer remained as strong as ever. She offered her services for anything and everything in the nursing home. She helped coordinate, organize, and execute all sorts of activities, and gatherings. And when she wasn’t helping others, she stayed busy in her own rite. She painted, crocheted, and made handmade greeting cards for those she loved. She remained connected to her family and friends into her final years, relishing every chance to send correspondence or host a guest.
Benita is survived by her son, Sam Dobson, of Preston, IA and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harlen and Elsie; husband, Clair; son, Rodney Dobson; five sisters, Cora Wilkinson, Reland Wilkinson, Yolande James, Betty Mason, and Evelyn Emore; one brother, Finley Atherton; and two daughters-in-law, Lorri Dobson and Pat Dobson.
