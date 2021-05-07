Becky E. Scholtes, 72, Earl Park, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at IU Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette. She was born December 22, 1948 in West Virginia to the late Sanford R. and Elizabeth G. (Lough) Haun. Becky was a 1967 graduate of Crown Point High School.
Her marriage was to Leonard Scholtes in Crown Point; he preceded her in death on March 29, 1995. Her first marriage was to James Cleveland; he passed in 1977.
Becky worked at both Magnatek and Wabash National in Lafayette. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles, cooking, crafting, and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are children, James Cleveland (wife: Carol), Tamara Cleveland (husband: Ron Dorothy), Gary Scholtes and Nikki Agent (husband: Aaron). Grandchildren, D.J., Amanda, Alicia, Deseray, Tatum, Jordan, and Nava. Great-grandchildren, Zyven, Makayla, Caleb, Mackenzie, Mason, Declan, and Latham. Also surviving are two brothers, Butch Haun (wife: Kathy) and Russel Haun (wife: Liz).
Becky is preceded in death by her parents and a sister.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
