Barbara J. (Smith) Cooper, 91, of Bellevue, formerly of South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mill Valley Care Center. Private family graveside services will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Cemetery.
Barbara was born November 14, 1927 in New York State, the daughter of John and Anna (Barney) Smith. She served her country in the US Navy 1954-1956. She married Francis “Doc” Cooper and shared many wonderful years together before his passing in 2006. Barbara loved music and dancing, painting, and picking up sea shells when her and Francis would spend winters in Florida.
Survivors include a bothers in-law, Joe (Lydia) Klein, and Dean (Tori) Klein; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Blake, Warren, and Arlene.
