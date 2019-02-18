Barbara J. (Lauterborn) Bowman, 89, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. also on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Barbara was born January 8, 1930 in Bellevue, the daughter of Arnold and Barbara (Meier) Lauterborn. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Bellevue. Barbara married Robert D. “Butch” Bowman on June 9, 1954 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, he passed on May 27, 1986. She was a devoted homemaker, mother, and grandmother. Barbara was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children, Robert John (Jennifer) Bowman, Carol (Matthew Maurer) Bowman, Deborah Seamon, and Ann Marie (Danny) Huston; grandchildren, Robbie, Brett, Benjamin, Joseph, and Noah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son in-law, Doug Seamon; siblings, Marcus, Milo (Rosemary), Dale Lauterborn, Lavita (Lawrence) Gerlach, Wilma (J.P.) Noonan, and Celine (Robert) Dempewolf.
Memorials may be directed to an organization of your choice in Barbara’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
