Barbara A. Rowan

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM... .A SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM IS FORECAST TO IMPACT THE AREA OVER THE WEEKEND WITH MULTIPLE HAZARDS. PRECIPITATION WILL START OUT AS ALL RAIN ON FRIDAY. AS COLDER AIR GETS PULLED SOUTH THE RAIN WILL CHANGE OVER TO FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING WITH SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE FOR PARTS OF THE AREA. THE ICE WILL CHANGE OVER TO ALL SNOW FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST ON SATURDAY. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH SATURDAY NIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. DRIFTING AND SOME BLOWING SNOW IS POSSIBLE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN CHANGING TO FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FRIDAY NIGHT. ICE CHANGING TO ALL SNOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON BEFORE ENDING SATURDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&