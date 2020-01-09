Barbara A. Rowan passed away on January 4, 2020 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa due to a heart failure. She has been a resident of Denison Care Center, Denison, Iowa for the past 2 years. Barbara was born in Bellevue, Iowa on February 19, 1950 to the parents of James and Dorothy Rowan. Barbara is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Rowan of Anna, Il., and 2 sisters, Vivian Ehlinger, and Donna Arensdorf of Houston, TX.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her parents, James & Dorothy Rowan, sister Patricia (Rowan) Smith.
Walter A. Huebner funeral home in Denison, IA will be in charge of arrangements. Cremation rites will be accorded, and a Memorial services will be held at St. Joseph Church in Bellevue, later on in Spring, 2020. A date for the Memorial service will be announced at a later date for those who wish to attend.
