Averle Bevan, 97, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Mercy One in Dubuque. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:00 am until service time also on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at church prior to services. Burial will be in Potter Cemetery, rural Bellevue.
Local arrangements entrusted at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Averle was born April 7, 1924, the daughter of George and Rose (Stein Brown). She graduated from Bellevue Community High School in 1942. Averle then did her nurses training at Finley School of Nursing in Dubuque, upon completion of nurses training she traveled to many areas before coming back to Bellevue. She married Charles P. Bevan on June 4, 1953, he passed on January 27, 1973. Averle worked at the Bellevue Hospital until it closed and then worked at Mill Valley Care Center until the age of 85. She loved her career as a nurse and helping many people over the years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and Elizabeth Circle, American Legion Auxiliary, and Chapter Fl, Bellevue Chapter of P.E.O. Averle enjoyed baking, playing rummy with her grandchildren with “Grandma’s Rules”, traveling, and spending time with her best friend, her daughter Sue. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, William “Bill” (Kim) Bevan, and Sue Bevan; grandchildren, Lacey (Phil) Ruden, Justin (Stacy) Bevan; great-grandchildren, Leigha, Rylee, and Garret; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Averle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother Vernon (Dessell) Brown.
A memorial fund has been established in Averle’ s memory.
