Audrey E. (Schomann) Miller, 86, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home. Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Bellevue State Park Lodge.
Audrey was born June 12, 1935 in Gillette, Wisconsin, the daughter of Kenneth and Marie (Pophal) Schomann. She married Howard A. Miller, Sr. on May 6, 1955 in Wausau, Wisconsin, he passed on February 16, 2019. Audrey earned an associates degree from College of DuPage in Glenn Ellyn, Illinois. She worked for Borg Warner Automotive in Bellwood, Illinois until retiring in April 1, 1991.
Audrey enjoyed going to church, a longtime member of the Legion Auxiliary, Ladies Pie Club on Wednesdays, and Ladies Breakfast Club on Fridays. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and close friends. Audrey enjoyed her pets, crocheting her comfy slippers, baking and eating cookies. Audrey and Howard enjoyed traveling, and camping during their retirement. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children; Beverly (Gene) Kramer of Waukesha, WI, Howard (Carmela) Miller, Jr. of Melrose Park, IL, Brenda Miller of Bonita Springs, FL and Teresa (Don Dixon) Fletcher of Bellevue, IA; also surviving are many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Howard.
A memorial fund has been established in Audrey’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.