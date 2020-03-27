Audrey Davey Kindred, age 65

Audrey Davey Kindred, age 65

Audrey Davey Kindred, age 65, loving Wife and Mother, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. A private family service will be held with inurnment in the Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula, Iowa. The family will hold a celebration of Audrey’s life at their home at Lake Delhi in the summer. You may share in her life and leave a condolence for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.