Arlene D. (Horst) Simons, 94

Arlene D. (Horst) Simons, 94

Arlene D. (Horst) Simons, 94, formerly of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Meth-Wick Community in Cedar Rapids. 

Her family will host a visitation at 9:30 am, Tuesday, June 20th at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue with Funeral Services following at 11:00 am.  Graveside Services will be at 1:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Cemetery in Bellevue.