Arlene D. (Horst) Simons, 94, formerly of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Meth-Wick Community in Cedar Rapids.
Her family will host a visitation at 9:30 am, Tuesday, June 20th at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue with Funeral Services following at 11:00 am. Graveside Services will be at 1:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Cemetery in Bellevue.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Arlene was born June 28,1928 on a farm close to Miles, Iowa, the daughter of Albert H. and Elsie M. (Johannsen) Horst. She graduated from Miles High School in 1945 and then worked at the school for a short time. She married Cecil E. Simons on July 11,1948 and they enjoyed 72 years together until his passing on September 25, 2020. Arlene later worked at the Savanna Army Depot in the office of personnel until retiring in 1983. After retiring, Arlene enjoyed part-time employment at the Bellevue Veterinary Clinic. She was a longtime member of the
First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School, was the Clerk of Session, and enjoyed being a member of a women’s circle. Arlene was a member of Eastern Star and held several leadership positions through the years. She also volunteered at Bellevue Bread Basket
for many years. Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family, caring for her pets, decorating for holidays, dancing, playing cards, crocheting, and traveling. She was a blessing to many and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Larry (Kim) Simons and Linda (Frank) Alleva; grandchildren,
Rachel (Matt) Lively, Sarah Simons, and Anthony (fiancé Nicole Russell) Alleva.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Nathan Simons; siblings, Evelyn (Walter) Jensen, Harold (Louise) Horst, Judy (Don) Paulsen, and Bob (Pat) Horst.
A memorial fund has been established in Arlene’s memory.
