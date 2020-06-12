Ardina Bell Brown, age 71, of Sabula, IA, passed away Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A private family funeral service will be held at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, IL.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:24:11 AM
- Sunset: 08:39:36 PM
- Dew Point: 47°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson County Primary Election Results (2020)
- COVID-19 update: 15 Iowa counties see infections rise, while 15 see them drop
- Bear spotted near St. Donatus
- Downtown fixer-upper
- Riverfront land donated to city
- Shane Nelson Latta
- Boy from Bellevue injured in Dubuque
- The City of Bellevue Issues an Update on When/If the Municipal Pool Will Open (5/26/2020)
- 2020 Jackson County Fair still a go
- Disaster Recovery Fund awards six grants
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.