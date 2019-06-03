Anthony A. “Tony” Sieverding, 87, formerly of Cascade and La Motte, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Luther Manor-Grand Meadows in Asbury. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 also at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, additional visitation will be one hour prior to mass on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte with Military Honors.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Tony was born January 6, 1932 in Bellevue, the son of Tony A. and Josephine C. (Roling) Sieverding. Tony graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Bellevue, Iowa. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict as an artillery survey specialist, stationed in Germany.
He married Elizabeth “Betty” Myers at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waucoma, Iowa on October 29, 1955. She passed away September 7, 1989. He married Gertrude Sadler at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade on January 2, 1993.
Tony worked for many years as a powerhouse operator at Chemplex Plastics in Clinton, Iowa and at John Deere Dubuque Works. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in La Motte, then St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. He was a member of Jackson County Farm Bureau, Dubuque County Farm Bureau, served on the Jackson County 4-H Extension Council, was a past member of the La Motte Knights of Columbus Council #4236, a member of the Double DJ Twirlers Square Dancers, a member of the Cascade American Legion, and a member of the Cascade Senior Citizens where he served as Treasurer. He enjoyed delivering meals to area seniors along with Gertrude.
Tony farmed his entire life. He loved his farm in La Motte and never stopped talking about it. His favorite days were any day on his tractor putting in or taking out a crop, and family gatherings.
He loved playing cards, traveling, and talking about the good old days of farming with family and working hard. He also loved to watch sports, especially Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball games.
Survivors include his wife, Gertrude of Cascade; his children, Ann (Stanley) Scheiding of Cedar Rapids, Mary (Steve) Foust of Otter Creek, Sandra (Tom) Brus of Walcott, Laura (Bill) Grams and Carol (Dave) Dunne of Cedar Rapids; Luke (Linda) Sieverding of La Motte and Loras (Mary) Sieverding of Bellevue; a daughter in-law, Josie Sieverding of Uniontown, OH; 17 grandchildren, Heather Sawo, Adam and Steven Sieverding, David Scheiding, Stephanie Hartz, Scott and Cody Foust, Lisa and Michelle Brus, Erin and Sarah Grams, Jacob, Nick and Seth Dunne, Samantha, Molly and Amelia Sieverding; 4 step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, Abas, Quinn, Jackson, Kade, Hayden, and Aiden; 3 step-great grandchildren; also surviving, 9 step-children Dave Sadler, Janet (Craig) Dufel, Joyce (Dennis) Refer, Joann (Dave) Beran, Don (Marcia) Sadler, Dennis (Tammy Schmolze) Sadler, Diane (Rick) Leibold, Donna (Jason) Willenbring, and Duane (Jennifer) Sadler; 23 step-grandchildren; and 19 step-great grandchildren.
Additional survivors include in-laws, Esther Myers, Magdelan Wieling, Dorothy Cotant, Sr. Dee Myers, Marilyn (Carl) Hoffmann, Elaine Hill, and Paul Kress.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; son, Mark, a great-granddaughter, Quartney Flanagan, brothers, Edward and Robert; a sister, Leona; sisters-in-law, Alice Sieverding, Mary DeSloover, Frances Kress, and Marlene Myers; brothers-in-law, Bernard DeSloover, Leonard Myers, Albert Myers, Jim Cotant, Ralph Wieling; and mother-in-law and father in-law, William and Bertha Myers.
Tony’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Luther Manor-Grand Meadows for their loving care, kindness and patience given to Tony, and Dr. Mark Runde.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Tony’s memory.
