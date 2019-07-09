Ann Marie Niemann, 65 of Bellevue, Iowa, formerly of DeWitt, passed away, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at West Wing Place – DeWitt.
Ann Marie Hatch was born in DeWitt, Iowa to Joseph and Helen (Marion) Hatch on January 25th, 1954. She was a 1972 graduate of Central Community Schools in DeWitt. Ann could be frequently found on the stage playing a lead role in a play, working in her father’s local Coast to Coast hardware store, or journaling about her beautiful thoughts on love and life.
Following high school, Ann attended St. Teresa’s College in Winona, MN then transferred to Clinton Community College to receive her associates in nursing. Ann then graduated Cum Laude from the University of Dubuque with her Bachelor of Science in both Nursing and in Psychology. After college, Ann worked at hospitals in both Dubuque and Clinton.
Ann Hatch married her high school sweetheart, Steven Douglas Niemann, on January 6th, 1979 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeWitt. Soon after their marriage Ann set aside her nursing scrubs to work alongside her husband on the family farm. There they raised two sons and a daughter.
Farmer, Mother, Volunteer, and Christian were all titles that Ann held simultaneously. She exhausted herself jumping in and out of tractors, coordinating kids’ schedules and supporting their teams, writing and leading bible school camps, and being faithful to God even through life’s challenging moments.
The exhaustion and faith Ann exhibited her entire life became even more evident after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2006. Ann looked to her husband, children, daughter in laws, son in law, and 10 grandchildren to fill her life with everything it needed. Ann conquered the disease with patience, faith, and a constant positive attitude that most would not have the grit to overcome.
“Just Plain Ann” became a common response she’d use throughout her life when asked how she spelled her name. The phrase soon coined the title of the book she dreamed to write. She’s left pages and pages of eloquent journals that someday will be shared with others.
Ann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Bellevue, IA. She was also a proud member of the elite Nana Group. Her 10 grandchildren would vote her as best in class. Nana Ann was always pouring time into them because grandchildren are where true joy can be found.
Ann is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Lanna Niemann and their children, Cole, Alyssa, Callie and Levi, a second son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Erin Niemann and their children, Mae, William and Jacob and one daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Jared Scheckel and their children, June, Josie and Brigham all of DeWitt; brothers and sisters, Patrick Hatch of Bellevue, Iowa, Jane Green of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Katherine Hatch of Port Charlotte, Florida; mother-in-law and father-in-law Roland and Elizabeth Niemann of DeWitt; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wade and Patricia Niemann of DeWitt; and many loving nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Steven Niemann of Bellevue, formerly of DeWitt who recently passed on June 20, 2019, parents: Joseph and Helen Hatch of DeWitt, brother, Michael Hatch; and a sister-in-law: Debra.
A Funeral Mass will be 10:30am, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00-7:00pm at the church. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory – Clinton is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Ann’s memory with a gift are invited to make a donation to St. Joseph School in DeWitt, where Ann’s precious grandchildren attend.
