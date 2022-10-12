Angela (Odefey) Prichard, 55

Angela (Odefey) Prichard, 55, was taken away from her friends and family on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Friday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a funeral service at 7 pm. 