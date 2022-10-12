Angela (Odefey) Prichard, 55, was taken away from her friends and family on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Friday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a funeral service at 7 pm.
Angela was born April 14, 1967 in Dubuque, daughter of William and Barbara (Hentges) Odefey.
She was a graduate of Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Angie had a love for animals, especially her five huskies; Mishka, Indy, Zakari, Timber and Charlie.
She operated the Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels where she treated every animal like they were her own.
Her grandkids and sons meant everything to her. We will always smile when we remember her 20 year old hair style, her choker necklaces, and her Yeti with ice cold busch light.
She was the most caring, kind hearted and loving mom, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt and friend anyone could ever ask for. She was taken before anyone could say goodbye, and will be forever loved and missed.
She is survived by two sons, Josh (Tina) Close of Dubuque and Colton (Brittany) Hancock of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Milaya, Micah, and Mirella; and Maverick, Kinsleigh, and Kendra; and one on the way.
She is also survived by her father, William Odefey of Dubuque; four siblings, Wendy (Jim) Budde of Bellevue, Lisa Klein of Dubuque, Amy (Jay) Remy of Dubuque and Scott (Julie) Odefey of Menoinee Falls, Wisconsin; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Odefey; a niece, Leslie; and her dog, Zoe.
