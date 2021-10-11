Angela M. (Thola) Schroeder, 41, of Magnolia, Texas, and formerly of Andrew, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from injuries received in an automobile accident that occurred on Sept. 21, 2021, in Texas.
Friends and family may gather in remembrance of Angela on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. in “The Bistro” at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Cremation has taken place. A service was held on Oct. 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Planterville, Texas.
Angela Marie Thola was born on Dec. 15, 1979, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Robert and Marla (Kilburg) Thola. She was a graduate of Andrew High School and then Texas A&M University at Galveston. She married Brian P. Schroeder on Sept. 4, 2004, in LaMotte, Iowa. Three children were born to this union, Kaleb, Makena and Carleigh.
Angela loved being a stay-at-home full-time mom. She also enjoyed being involved in dog rescue and fostering children. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Planterville, Texas.
Those left to honor Angela's memory include her husband, Brian Schroeder of Magnolia, TX; 3 children, Kaleb, Makena and Carleigh, all at home; her mother and step-father, Marla and Ronald Theisen of LaMotte, IA; her father and step-mother, Robert and Sheila Thola of Bellevue, IA; siblings, Brian (Melissa) Thola of Cedar Falls, IA and Nicole (Clint) Winwood of Texas City, TX; step-siblings, Jessica (Scott) Hingtgen of Bellevue, IA, Hillary (Jeff) Lynch of Bernard, IA, Giselle (Austin) Till of Bellevue, IA, and Libby (Ryan) Palmer of Bettendorf, IA; and her maternal grandmother, Mary Lee Kilburg of Maquoketa.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Jim Kilburg, paternal grandparents Lloyd Sr. and Marilyn Thola, and a special grandmother Iva Heiserman.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Angela M. Schroeder memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
