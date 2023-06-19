Amanda Jacobsen, age 34, passed away Friday, June 16, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 22, and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Friday, June 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, IA. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Program at the University of Iowa Hospital.
