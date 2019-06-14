Alvin John Marburger, 92, of Sabula, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home. Alvin was born on November 15, 1926 in Sabula, Iowa the son of Harold and Elsie (Jones) Marburger. Alvin enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 and served two years during WWII. He married Maxine Huebner, August 30, 1945 in Savanna, Illinois.
Alvin farmed in the Sabula area for many years and retired from Foley Construction where he was a member of the Teamsters Union.
Alvin enjoyed traveling, fishing, visiting with friends, going fishing in Alaska, and spending winters in Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years: Maxine Marburger of Sabula, son: Ronald (Sally) Marburger of Bryant, daughter: Linda (Paul) Baker of Sabula, daughter-in-law: Lori Marburger of Fulton, three grandchildren: Joe Marburger of Rowley, Iowa, Josh Marburger of Chicago, Thomas (Sara) Leonard of Eldridge, and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother: Lloyd Marburger, his son: Kenneth Marburger and two brother-in-laws: Ervin Huebner and Lester Huebner.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00-4:00, at his home in Sabula. In lieu of flowers, the family requests cards be sent.
