Alvin J. Kilburg, 102, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:30 am, also Wednesday, January 5, 2022 prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Alvin was born, February 9, 1919 in rural Bellevue, the son of Dominic and Florence (Weis) Kilburg. He married Estelle Roling on January 15, 1947, she passed on December 11, 1981. Alvin farmed in rural Bellevue before moving into town at the age of 95. He resided at Mill Valley Care Center the last 4 years. Alvin had fond memories of the Kilburg Family trip in 1995 to Luxembourg, longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, he was a man of strong faith, praying the rosary, and had an appreciation of Lady of Fatima. Alvin will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. “When the role is called up yonder.”
Survivors include his children, Al (Mary) Kilburg, Ann (Rick)Tuegel, Theresa Samuel, Paul (Nancy) Kilburg, Velma Miller, Helen Kilburg, Nina (Matt) Bahl, Anita (Verl) Howell, Tim (Lisa) Kilburg, Amy (Mark) Dagitz, Bill (Rebecca) Kilburg; a son in-law, Scott (Michelle) Becwar; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; several step-grand, great grand and great great-grandchildren, siblings, Kenneth (Jean) Kilburg, Leo (Janis) Kilburg, Vera (Levi) Schmidt, and Dula (Leon) Tebbe; sisters-in law Katie Kilburg and Judy Kilburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Lydia Becwar; great grand daughter Chelsea, sons in-law, Vernon Medinger, Ron Samuel and Steve Miller; his siblings and in-laws, Lloyd (Monica) Kilburg, Earl Kilburg, Vernon Kilburg, Rita (Raymond) Roling, Marcella “Sally” (Paul) Banowetz, Vincent Kilburg, Albert (Mary) Kilburg, Edna (Michael) Reuter, Estelle's parents and all of her brothers and sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his roommate Ray, Leo, Janis, Steve and the Mill Valley Staff for your attention and caring to Alvin over the years. Also thank you to all the friends and relatives who visited with him-he truly enjoyed guests.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the Dubuque Community Foundation c/o Paul & Sally Banowetz Scholarship fund or Marquette High School.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.hachmannfuneralhome.com/
