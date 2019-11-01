Allen Ronnfeldt

Allen Ronnfeldt, age 63

Allen Ronnfeldt, age 63, of Maquoketa, Iowa, previously of Miles, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Crestridge Care Center, Maquoketa.  A Funeral Mass will be held 11 am Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston, Iowa.  Burial will be in the Miles Cemetery.  Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the Church.   Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Foundation. Family and friends are invited to share in Allen’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.