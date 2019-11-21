Allen Meyer, age 82, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston, Iowa. Burial will take place in Preston Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Allen was born May 10, 1937, the son of Alfred and Beulah (Russell) Meyer in Clinton, Iowa. He attended Preston High School, graduating with the Class of 1955. Allen was a lifelong farmer, and a member of the National Guard for many years. On March 14, 1959 Allen married Margery (Carlson) Meyer at the Salem Lutheran Church in Spragueville, Iowa.
Allen was a member of the Jackson County Farm Bureau. When he had time Allen enjoyed attending auctions, where he would always find something to bring home. He also loved farming, yardwork, the outdoors, traveling, and the company of his family, livestock, and pets.
Allen will be dearly missed by his wife, Margery; two sons, Larry (Ana-Santos) Meyer of Reseda, California and Tom (Jennifer) Meyer of Bellevue, Iowa; one sister, Maribeth Penningroth of Dewitt, Iowa; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Allen is preceded in death by Gertrude Klobes, his sister, and his parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.