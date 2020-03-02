Allan Eugene Schmidt, 85, of Spragueville, Iowa, passed away peacefully Feb. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Allan will be cremated with a private family burial at a later date.
Allan was born to Arthur W. and Loretta (Franzen) Schmidt, Jan. 16, 1935. Allan was united in marriage to Eleanor Reuter Nov. 28, 1959, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston, Iowa, later divorcing.
Allan’s greatest loves were his family and his farm. On the farm he raised hogs and cattle for many years as well as cropped farm. After retiring from farming, he drove semi for Michels Trucking. He enjoyed going with neighbors and friends to coyote hunt in the local area. For those that knew him, he always had time for a good conversation.
Allan was survived by his children, Dennis (Kelly) Schmidt of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, Linda (Jeff) Milder of Clinton, Iowa, Donna Evans of Maquoketa, Iowa, Ron (Kathy) Schmidt of Spragueville, Iowa, Glen (Dorothy) Schmidt of Spragueville, Iowa.
Allan has 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Siblings Ardo (Jan) Schmidt of Preston, Iowa, Lyle (Pat) Schmidt of Preston, Iowa, Karen (Bill) Kilburg of Maquoketa, Iowa, Eldon (Valerie) Schmidt of Bellevue, Iowa, Sharel and John Kilburg of Bellevue, Iowa, Leon (Deb) Schmidt of Clinton, Iowa.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Mary Katherine Schmidt, and his goddaughter, Lori (Schmidt) Hoffmann.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of Jackson County, Maquoketa, for the wonderful care provided.
