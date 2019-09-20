Allan “Allie” Heiar, 92

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .A SLOW-MOVING COLD FRONT WILL INTERACT WITH A TROPICAL AIRMASS AND PRODUCE HEAVY RAINFALL THIS WEEKEND. INDIVIDUAL STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR AND FLASH FLOODING. IF STORMS MOVE REPEATEDLY OVER THE SAME AREAS RAINFALL AMOUNTS MAY BE EXCESSIVE. WHILE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP ON SATURDAY, THE PRIMARY TIMEFRAME FOR THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL WILL BE SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ILLINOIS AND IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS, CARROLL, JO DAVIESS, STEPHENSON, AND WHITESIDE. IN IOWA, BENTON, BUCHANAN, CLINTON, DELAWARE, DUBUQUE, JACKSON, JONES, AND LINN. * FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * A PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED OVER SATURATED SOILS. INDIVIDUAL STORMS MAY PRODUCE RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR AND CAUSE FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY SATURDAY NIGHT. * BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY RISING WATER LEVELS AND POSSIBLE FLOODING IF YOU ARE NEAR A RIVER, STREAM, OR LOW LYING AREA. BE READY TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF HEAVY RAIN DEVELOPS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. MONITOR FORECASTS AND TAKE ACTION IF FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ARE ISSUED OR FLASH FLOODING DEVELOPS. &&