Allan “Allie” Heiar, 92, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, September 18,
2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30
AM Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A
visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St.
Joseph’s Catholic Church and again Monday morning from 9:00-10:00 AM at
Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Allie was born to Clara (Yoeger) and Nick Heiar on September 26, 1926 in rural Bellevue in the farmhouse where he resided his entire life. He
married Ruth Kilburg on October 11, 1950.
Allie felt truly blessed in all the important ways of life – the things money can’t
buy – like being a husband, a father, a grandfather and a great-grandfather.
He was loved deeply, and his family will long remember his witty and
unpredictable sense of humor. An avid gardener, Allie felt an obligation to plant
enough potatoes to feed the whole family. When Allie wasn’t farming or painting
barns and houses, he spent time woodworking in his shop where he created a
variety of hand-crafted items for his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 68 years, Ruth; sons Dave
(Jane), Roger (Lou Ann), Rick (Lin Manders), Mark (Lori), a daughter
Mary Jo (Randy) Gerardy and son-in-law Denny (Linda) Walgamuth. He is also
survived by 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A sister, Verna Mae
Ernst also survives him along with sisters-in law, Lucille Bormann, Berniece
Bormann, Mildred Haxmeier, Marci Roling, Jean Hoffmann and Velma Kilburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Lavonne Walgamuth;
grandchildren Justin and Ann Heiar; brother Richard; sisters and brothers-in-law
Evelyn and Don Neubert, Valeta and Ronald Schmidt, Marilyn and Don Haxmeier, Raymond Ernst, LeRoy and Kathleen Kilburg, Sylvester Bormann, Vivian Bormann, Wayne Haxmeier, Glenn Roling, Merle Kilburg and Allan Hoffmann.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Jackson County
for the care and compassion shown to Allie and the entire family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
