Alice Joy (Felderman) Hueneke, 88

.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL SATURDAY. * AT 2:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.7 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.5 FEET WEDNESDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY. * IMPACT, AT 17.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS A FEW HOMES SOUTH OF BELLEVUE. WATER AFFECTS OPERATIONS AT A GRAIN ELEVATOR IN SAVANNA. WATER AFFECTS THE LOWEST BUSINESSES IN SABULA. &&