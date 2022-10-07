Alex Hilleman, 18, of Huxley, Iowa, passed away Sept. 28, 2022.
Services were held Oct. 4, 2022, at the Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa.
Alex is survived by his parents Jeff and Anne (Wilcox) Hilleman of Huxley, his siblings Mia and Seth; his grandparents, Denny and Connie Wilcox of rural Maquoketa and John and Janet Hilleman of Slater; aunts, uncles and cousins.
