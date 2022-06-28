Aleda Mae Lohmeier, age 89, of Sabula, IA passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 in her home with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, IL at 12 noon. Visitation will take place from 10am to 12 noon prior to the service. Cremation rites will be accorded, with inurnment occurring at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, in Sabula, on Friday July 1. Family and friends are invited to share in Aleda’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
