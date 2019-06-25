Alberta M. “Dolly” Briner, 82

Alberta M. “Dolly” Briner, 82, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Mill Valley Care Center.  Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time on Friday at Church.  Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.  Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.