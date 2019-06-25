Alberta M. “Dolly” Briner, 82, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time on Friday at Church. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: 81°
- Heat Index: 81°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:26:08 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:30 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
