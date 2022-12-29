Adalynn Jepsen, Age 13

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Adalynn Jepsen, a beautiful young girl who was taken from us far too soon at the age of 13. Adalynn was a bright and vibrant presence, with a smile that could light up a room. She had bright blue eyes that seemed to sparkle with life, and was loved by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held 3 – 6 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston, with a service at 6 pm. The family invites you to wear hoodies and jeans, as Addy would have worn. A memorial fund has been established.
