Steven and Mary P. Foust of Zwingle are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary Sept. 26, 2021. The couple’s children and immediate family will observe the occasion with a brunch in their honor.
The former Mary P. Sieverding and Steven Foust were married Sept. 26, 1981, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in LaMotte.
They are the parents of Stephanie (and Tyler) Hartz of Deer Trail, CO., Scott (and Erin Hoffmann) Foust of Maquoketa; Cody (and Tasha Staskal) Foust of Maquoketa; and grandchildren Jackson and Kade Foust, and Hayden Mary and Beau Hartz.
Mary worked at McGraw-Hill as a senior product developer and Steve is a farmer.
