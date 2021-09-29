Larry and Nancy (Wagner) Zimmer celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last summer. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, they were unable to have a celebration gathering.
Larry Zimmer and Nancy Lee Wagner were married on June 11, 1960 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA.
They have 3 children, Christine (Alex) Horchak, Bellevue, Julie (Gary) Werner, Manchester and Mark Zimmer (deceased). They also have 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, including 2 sets of twins.
Larry Zimmer (Bellevue, IA) and Nancy Wagner (Dubuque, IA) met at the Melody Mill Ballroom where they danced into each other’s hearts. Nancy worked in various secretarial positions throughout her employment years and Larry worked as a Design Engineer at John Deer in Dubuque for over 30 years, before retiring in 2001.
A combination anniversary and birthday gathering took place with many family and friends on August 7 at their daughter Chris’s home in Bellevue. They made up for lost time and enjoyed celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary and monumental 80th birthday for Nancy and 85th birthday for Larry. A beautiful night, delicious BBQ dinner and reminiscing conversations were enjoyed by all. Larry and Nancy love their retirement years on the Mississippi River and traveling to Surprise, AZ for 5 months in the winter. They will continue to celebrate with a trip to Nashville, TN for their grandson’s wedding, but will take in some country music at the Grand Ole Opry. This is one place in their 60 years they have always wanted to visit.
