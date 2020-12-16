Local members of the youth Philanthropy Board in Jackson County (PBnJ) will begin accepting grant applications on December 15. PBnJ will award $2,500 to strengthen and grow the programs of youth-serving nonprofits in the county.

The applications and guidelines are available online at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC. Applications are due January 31, 2021.

Recipients in 2020 included:

• Bellevue Community School District - $250

Bellevue BIG

• Hospice of Jackson County - $250

Books for grieving children

• Jackson County Conservation - $300

Outdoor recreation equipment

• Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading - $250

Books to keep

• Jackson County Fair Association - $500

Kids day educational grounds activities

• Maquoketa Community School District, Cardinal Elementary - $500

Certified professional therapy dogs

•Marquette Catholic Schools - $500

Community greenhouse

To learn more about PBnJ, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC or contact Lori Loch at lori@dbqfoundation.org.

About CFJC

The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.