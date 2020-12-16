Local members of the youth Philanthropy Board in Jackson County (PBnJ) will begin accepting grant applications on December 15. PBnJ will award $2,500 to strengthen and grow the programs of youth-serving nonprofits in the county.
The applications and guidelines are available online at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC. Applications are due January 31, 2021.
Recipients in 2020 included:
• Bellevue Community School District - $250
Bellevue BIG
• Hospice of Jackson County - $250
Books for grieving children
• Jackson County Conservation - $300
Outdoor recreation equipment
• Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading - $250
Books to keep
• Jackson County Fair Association - $500
Kids day educational grounds activities
• Maquoketa Community School District, Cardinal Elementary - $500
Certified professional therapy dogs
•Marquette Catholic Schools - $500
Community greenhouse
To learn more about PBnJ, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC or contact Lori Loch at lori@dbqfoundation.org.
About CFJC
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.