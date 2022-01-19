Applications to the youth Philanthropy Board in Jackson County (PBnJ) are available now and due Jan. 31.
PBnJ will award $2,500 to strengthen and grow the programs of youth-serving nonprofit organizations in the county. The applications and guidelines are available online at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC.
The application deadline is Jan. 31.
2021 recipients included: Bellevue Community School District, $250 for Bellevue All Sports Program, and $500 for lifejacket loaner program; Bellevue Youth Soccer, $250 for safety precautions and engagement; Child Development, Inc., $491.93 for Fill the Shed project; Friends of Jackson County Conservation, $250 for kayaks for paddling programs; Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, $500 for Books to go With Beds program; Maquoketa Area Family YMCA, $250 for swimming lesson tuition.
To learn more about PBnJ, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC or contact Lori Loch at lori@dbqfoundation.org.
