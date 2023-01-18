Applications to the youth Philanthropy Board in Jackson County (PBnJ) are due Feb. 28. PBnJ will award $3,000 to strengthen and grow the programs of youth-serving nonprofit organizations in the county. The applications and guidelines are available online at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC.
Recipients in 2022 included:
• Bellevue Community School District — $250 for Bellevue BIG All Sports Camp
• Bellevue Community School District — $500 for Bellevue BIG life jacket loaner program
• Bellevue Iowa Youth Soccer, Inc. — $250 for safety precautions and engagement program
• Child Development, Inc. — $491.93 for the Fill the Shed initiative
• Friends of Jackson County Conservation — $500 for kayaks for paddling programs
• Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading — $250 for books to go with beds
• Maquoketa Area Family YMCA — $250 to support free swimming lessons for youth in need
