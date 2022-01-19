The 2022 Bellevue Community Club Youth Basketball Tournament for boys and girls in grades 4-8 will take place soon. The tournament for grades 4th-6th  will be held Saturday, February 19, while the  tournament for grades 7th and 8th will take place Sunday, February 20. For more information, or to get signed up, contact:  T.J. Michels at 563-219-0246 or travis_michels @yahoo.com.