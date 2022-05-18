The Ohnward Fine Arts Center will hold auditions for this summer’s youth production of “Moana Jr” on Monday, June 30, from 10 a.m. until noon, and again from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
Rehearsal dates will be July 5-Aug. 5, with performance dates Aug. 6-7.
Students from age 8 (or going into second grade) through 18 can audition for this show. Both male and females are invited to audition.
The cost for kids to participate is $50. A limited number of no-cost or low-cost scholarships are available. Contact the Ohnward Fine Arts Center for more information about the scholarship program.
Performers are allowed to keep all rehearsal materials.
This show will be directed by Ohnward Fine Arts Center executive director Richard Hall, with music direction by Linda Polk. Piano accompanist will be Jenna Junge and choreography by Mandi Kuster.
Rehearsals will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, no rehearsals on weekends. Rehearsals will start for everyone on July 5 and run through Aug. 5.
Those selected to be in the show must check Ohnward’s Facebook page daily to stay current with rehearsal changes, etc. Every child will not need to be at every rehearsal every day.
“Moana Jr” is the stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”
Roles include:
Moana: The vibrant, tenacious, and optimistic daughter of Motunui’s chief.
Maui: A demigod and master wayfinder with charisma to spare and a reputation of being a trickster.
Chief Ancestors: The three ancient leaders of Motunui.
Gramma Tala: Moana’s wise grandmother and the mother of Chief Tui.
Chief Tui: The proud leader of Motunui and Moana’s father.
Sina: Moana’s supportive mother.
Pua: Moana’s fiercely loyal friend.
Hei Hei: Moana’s not-so-bright friend.
Tamatoa Left Claw, Right Claw: The vicious and egotistical giant crab who lives in Lalotai; and multiple ensemble members including dancers, monsters, and more.
Adult volunteers are needed to help with set painting, help with costumes, and help with set construction. Volunteers are needed to make or construct prop items and to help backstage for both rehearsals and shows.
For more information, call the Ohnward Fine Arts Center at (563) 652-9815 or email Hall at director@ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
“Moana, Jr.” will have two public performances on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.
The shows runs about one hour.
Advance tickets for the public performances will cost $10 for adults and $8 for students. If purchased at the door on the day of the performances, tickets will cost $13 for adults and $10 for students
Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by calling (563) 652-9815.
