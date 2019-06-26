New discoveries at Bellevue’s Young Museum, as well as several new artifact donations have significantly deepened and broadened the importance of the museum and pushed back its reopening date, likely to 2020, according to Susan Lucke, director of Friends for Preservation of Bellevue History, a nonprofit organization that is in charge of the longtime museum.
“These new discoveries and donations make it clear that this museum has national significance that was unknown and never developed. If curated and exhibited correctly, this historic content will make the Young Museum a national site on the Great River Road,” Lucke. “Professionals from various major institutions, including the State Historical Society of Iowa and the Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, have provided advice and assistance.” she added. “Other professionals are available as needed. Response from skilled volunteers, contributors, and interested individuals, within and outside the community, has been enthusiastic and extremely helpful.”
Then and Now
Through a trust effectuated at his death in 1959, Joseph Albert Young donated his 19th-century Gothic Revival home, with an accompanying trust fund, to the town of Bellevue for an antiques institute and historical museum, a decades long dream of Young and his wife, Grace. Operated by directors and docents nominally paid by the trust, the museum was popular for decades after its opening in 1966, primarily displaying Grace’s antiques and a slice-of-life view of days gone by.
However, its trust fund expended and facing other issues of operation, the museum closed in 2014 and was being prepared for sale. In 2018, the nonprofit “Friends for Preservation of Bellevue Heritage” acquired administrative rights to the trust and is working to revise and reopen the museum to a broader audience. Ownership of the trust remains with the people of Bellevue.
New Information, New Importance
Investigation of previously unexplored material at the museum and new exhibit materials offered FPBH have revealed new depths of historical importance:
The Great River Road
Documents, correspondence, and photographs at the museum show that the national Great River Road of today, initially named the Mississippi River Parkway, had is de facto beginnings in Bellevue, with the vision and organizational leadership of Joe Young.
As tourism by automobile became an American passion in the 1920s, Young pioneered the first practical steps toward improving eastern Iowa’s unpaved roads and unifying states along the Mississippi corridor to support a Mississippi River Parkway from southern Canada to the U.S. Gulf.
The parkway idea, born in Illinois after WWI and on the verge of vanishing after the Great Depression, was revived by Young as part of his visionary efforts to secure the Bellevue State Park and other tourism in the area. His testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives in 1939 was vital to acquiring the support and involvement of the federal government to create what is now the Great River Road and its bi-ways.
In 1948 and 1952, Young was honored by the Mississippi Highway Association and the Mississippi River Parkway Planing Commission, respectively, for his pioneering work. In April 2019, the current Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission toured the museum, strongly urging preservation and promotion of the Young museum as a nationally significant historic site.
Bellevue State Park and Riverview Parks
Recently discovered material also shows how the Bellevue State Park, spearheaded by Joe Young and dedicated in 1928, is part of the national parks story that begins with the post-Civil War creation of the first national parks. With the boom of automobiles and expendable income after WWI, state parks — secured by community funding — were sought by communities. Donor lists, financial papers, documents, newspapers, photographs, and the dedication program are among park artifacts in the museum collection.
Joe and his brother, George, also led creation of Bellevue’s riverfront park. Photographs by the Young brothers of the park as it developed and of early 20th-century Bellevue as well as life in town and along and on the river offer new perspectives of the present area and its rich past.
Incredible Family, America’s Stories
Other documents, items, and photos at the museum reveal that the entire Young family—from German immigrant parents through Joe and Grace, siblings, and in-laws — tell important stories of Iowa, America, and Bellevue from 1856 to 1959.
Original materials present history of mid-1800s German immigration to the Midwest, European architecture adapted to America, the importance of Civil War and community service to German–Americans, the explosion of 20th century American technology and its revolutionary changes in daily life, Joe and GeorgeYoung’s internationally successful inventions, and much more, including a long-distance courtship and lifelong love shared by Joe and Grace.
New artifacts
Recently donated items being prepared for display include:
• A hand-crafted chest and tools belonging to J. G. Young, patriarch of the Young family, who migrated alone at 19th years of age from Germany to Galena, Illinois, in 1856, then Bellevue in 1858. New artifacts illustrate J. G.’s arrival and his career as a carpenter prior to becoming a Civil War soldier, successful hardware dealer, and community leader.
• The desk and tools used by George Young, inventor and brother and business partner of Joe, in his watch and jewelry repair work at Young Hardware.
Restoration and Inventories
In addition to museum contents, restoration by skilled volunteers is proceeding on the building and the iconic museum sign. A complete inventory of more than 4,000 previously known and newly discovered items in the museum collections is in progress. Hundreds of discovered documents, correspondence, photographs, and other memorabilia are being sorted and cataloged for a newly created archive.
Cleaning of the inside of the building also has begun, including bat exclusion from two attics. Wiring for office equipment, basic plumbing, and some weather sealing has been completed. A new furnace, offered by the town council, is planned. In addition, town government and workers will continue to mow lawn, shovel snow, and provide municipal insurance.
The town council provided funds in fiscal 2018 to aid transition. As of July 1, FPBH is responsible for operational costs.
The Importance of Doing It Right
“By all professional advice and urging, it is vital that this restoration of the museum and its collections be done correctly and the museum presented as a nationally significant site. All of the past museum board members and workers are to be commended and thanked for their diligence in creating, operating, and preserving the museum. Without them, this gem would not now exist,” said Lucke.
“Given all of the challenges the museum has faced through the decades, they did an incredible job of doing what they thought Joe and Grace Young intended for Bellevue. With available resources, the antiques were emphasized. But now, in hindsight and discovery of the early 21st century, we have invaluable history of the type that few communities can ever claim. It’s wonderful. The antiques were frosting, now we have cake. We have to do this right.”
Contributions Welcome
Contributions of time, talent, and treasure are vital to the museum’s success. As projects unfold, various types of volunteers have been, and will be, essential. Financial and in-kind professional contributions are pivotal.
Monetary donations can be sent to Friends for Preservation of Bellevue History,
603 Market St., Bellevue, Iowa 52031. All donations are tax deductible as charitable contributions and will be formally acknowledged for tax purposes.
For additional information or to offer support, please contact Susan Lucke at bellevueheritage@yahoo.com / 563-872-4425 or George Daugherty at gdaugherty6216@gmail.com / 563-940-6851.
