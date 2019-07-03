Museum Donation

Kevin and Karen Brown of Bellevue present a check for $111.20 in honor of the late Joe Kieffer to Friends for Preservation of Bellevue Heritage, represented by Susan Lucke (middle) for use at the Young Museum. The money came from the sale of surplus metal, primarily owned by Kieffer and designated for salvage. Not pictured is John Scheckel, brother-in-law of Kieffer and also part of the effort.