100 Years Ago
October 23, 1919
Mrs. Naoma Lias, one of our highly respected residents, was found dead in bed at her home on west Court street, last Friday morning. She had been suffering from a severe cold and her nephew, B.C. Potter and wife, had been attending to her wants. The former spent Thursday evening with her and offered to remain for the night, but Mrs. Lias declared it was unnecessary, so he went to his home at a late hour. Returning at 7 o’clock the next morning he discovered that the aged lady had expired. he summoned Dr. Hanske, and the latter gave it as his opinion that she had been dead for several hours.
At a meeting of veterans of the world war held last Friday to adopt a name for the local branch of the American Legion a vote was taken and the name “Reveille” was chosen. This name indicates a lot of snap and pep and that is just what the members expect to put into the local organization.
The fire department was called to the Setzepfaudt residence Wednesday noon to extinguish a blaze caused by sparks from a passing train. A hole was burned in the roof but prompt action prevented any more damage. Our fire laddies are right on the job when their services are needed.
The barbers of Bellevue have agreed to a new schedule of prices. A shave now costs 20 cents, hair cut 40 cents.
The country is most likely to see the worst coal strike in history, beginning November 1. Efforts of the operators and miners to get together on a satisfactory basis to each side have proved futile. If it materializes the strike will paralyze the industries of the country.
Mrs. Gustav Behrns died at her home last Sunday evening as a result of burns received when her clothing caught fire while frying steak on the kitchen stove at her home. She is survived by her husband and three small children.
90 Years Ago
October 24, 1929
The Legion rooms will be open Tuesday when a committee will be present to pack cookies for the veterans at the Knoxville hospital. These men served us-now let us serve them.
The middle west got its first touch of winter weather Tuesday night when a snow storm swept this section and blanketed Mother Earth with several inches of “the beautiful,” travelers over some of the roads in this locality reporting drifts.
Misfortune seems to follow our good friend, Wm. Dunn. Last Saturday night fire of unknown origin destroyed a large barn on his farm two miles west of Bellevue on the Cottonville road. The barn contained about 150 tons of hay and considerable farm machinery, and it was all consumed.
A shooting match for geese and ducks will be held on Sunday at Arion Lampe’s farm.
A crowd of more than forty thousand enthusiastic football fans gathered at Iowa City last Saturday for the first Big Ten Conference game in the magnificent half million dollar stadium when Iowa and Illinois played to a tie game, 7 and 7.
80 Years Ago
October 24, 1939
The Germans captured the U.S. ship City of Flint yesterday, boarded the craft, ran down the Stars and Stripes, lofted the Swastika and the German crew sailed the ship to a Russian port. The whole proceedings were contrary to international law and there is a question as to what will happen as a result of the illegal seizure.
The duck hunting season opened Sunday morning and local hunters report excellent luck. In fact many of them say duck hunting is the best it has been in years. There was so much shooting up and down the river that some said it sounded like a front line bombardment.
HOSPITAL NOTES: Hazel Mangler is suffering with an infected knee.
70 Years Ago
October 27, 1949
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nagle are now occupying the apartment in the Becker house on S. Third street recently vacated by the Richard Norpel family.
The Butternut Coffee company is again sponsoring the Orphan’s Christmas Gift club as it has done in previous years. So please, won’t you save the metal strips that come around the cans of this brand of coffee. The orphanage chairman says each strip is worth ten cents.
There are some hideous calls up and down the river. Some men insist on giving distress call, and wonder why the ducks leave them when they call. Sam Jones could well have his call recorded upon the record-they are that good. The idea is gentlemen, if you don’t call well, don’t call.
Mrs. Lillian Auckland, Sabula, is in the county jail after waiving preliminary hearing before Justice Clifford Miller Tuesday on a charge of operating a house of ill fame.
Bellevue Old Timers baseball team provided tight competition for the Braves in the annual renewal of their game Sunday at cole park. Fifteen players played for the veterans with manager Willard Eggers maneuvering his cohorts. Breaking into the roster for the vets were Skip Raymond, Bud Deppe, Chuck Bailey, Milo Lauterborn, George Ernst, Tiny Etting, Ken Valant, Jim Kolker, Vic Valant, Tuffy Ernst, Cory Griffin, Tom Michels, Glenn Griebel and Don Deppe.
60 Years Ago
October 22, 1959
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Hingtgen and family spent the weekend with their son, Larry at Kansas City, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Kueter and Mrs. Leo Kueter drove to LaCrosse Sunday where they visited with their daughters, Marcy and Martha Kueter.
MHS HIGH SCHOOL NEWS: Nine faculty members selected the 12 girls to appear before the student body next week in the first cheerleading elimination. Those selected were: Barbara Beeler, Peggy Callahan, Jane Doland, Kathy Eggers, Cleo Gerlach, Carol Koppes, Ann Lucke, Patricia Manders, Connie Portz, Diane Roeder, Charlene Runde and Judy Tebbe.
Bowling News-Tom Michels of the KC had high individual series with 523 and Gus Doland broke into the scoring honors with his high game of 197 after having hit bottom with 89 in his first game.
50 Years Ago
October 23, 1969
The Bellevue Jaycees are sponsoring a horseshoe contest Sunday at the Jaycee Clubhouse on South Third street. Trophies and prizes will be awarded.
Edwin Brown lost his 1965 Pontiac when it was struck by a southbound Milwaukee Road freight Wednesday morning of last week. He had to abandon the car when it stalled on the cemetery road crossing south of the city.
Showing at the TIMES theatre in Savanna-Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood in Where Eagles Dare, a film suggested for mature audiences.
JAYCEE CARHOPS-at Anchor Inn-proceeds from the Jaycee hours will be used for Jaycee projects. Stop Friday and Saturday and keep the boys hopping-beefburgers 12 cents; french fries-10 cents.
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Michels of Columbus Georgia are parents of a son Russell Lee, the Michels’ first child. he is also the first grandchild for the paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lester Michels of Bellevue.
40 Years Ago
October 25, 1979
Trick or Treating will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 31. Persons who want children to stop at their homes should turn on a front light. The Bellevue Jaycees’ haunted dungeon at the Cozy theater will open October 26th.
Candidates running for city council are Mary Beck, Joe Beschen, Loras Herrig, Bernard Medinger, Jr., Orville Michels and Eugene (Tuffy) Ernst.
Now showing at the Strand Theater in Dubuque “10” - a temptingly tasteful comedy...for adults who can count-the Blake Edwards movie stars Dudley Moore, Julie Andrews and Bo Derek.
Masquerade Parties held at Gassman’s Marina, Lombardis, Anchor Inn, Doc’s Supper club
30 Years Ago
October 19, 1989
The Van of Tomorrow is Here Today! The all new 1990 Lumina APV-drive it today! Till’s, 132 N. 2nd.
NEW MOVIES- Bellevue TV and Appliance=- Rainman, Beaches, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Naked Gun, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Mississippi Burning and Land Before Time.
Radio Shack dealer pre-Christmas shoppers-Tandy 100, with CM color monitor PC $1298.95; VHS CR with on-screen programming, $288.00.
20 Years Ago
October 21, 1999
A 91-car freight headed north to Minneapolis derailed about seven miles north of Bellevue lat Saturday.
Pastor Paul Gammelin began his duties this week at Bellevue’s St. John Lutheran Church. He succeeds Pastor Solveig Zamzow in the position.
10 Years Ago
October 22, 2009
H1N1 is here. At Bellevue Public Schools this past Monday there were 75-80 kids out from the high school and 52 missing from the elementary. School nurse Cindy Broders said that about 5 an hour going home.
