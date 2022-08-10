100 Years Ago
August 8, 1922
J.R. Schroeder of Zwingle has leased the Spiro building on Front street, currently occupied by Apel-Higley and will soon have a restaurant and short-order house in operation. It will be known as the "Coney Island," and will doubtless do well.
The baseball write-up on the Lamotte News undertakes to criticize the Herald for its account of the same game. We don't believe Bro. Womelsdorf read our article very carefully, and suggest that he read it again-carefully. We have no desire to belittle the Lamotte team, and did not do so. Quite the contrary. And we made the point that the size of the town has nothing to do with the ability of its ball team.
We never did have much time for Ald. Julius Schmidt, but since last Tuesday afternoon things have changed. They say that nobody loves a fat man-but we want to say that the Herald force loves every ounce of his 260 pounds. And further-if he and we were not already tangled in the web of matrimony we'd make a desperate effort to capture that guy.
From the Parish Monthly we learn that there is a movement on foot among the members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church to add to the parochial school two more grades-the eleventh and twelfth-making it a complete high school. Rev. Father Mauer is canvassing the parishioners for funds for this purpose and is meeting with very good success. Of course, there are those in every community who object to private or sectarian schools, but so long as they are not supported by general tax, the objection lacks force.
The fear of poison ivy, which has kept many a city dweller away from woods and meadows a whole season through, is now an unnecessary fear. The spectre in the shadows of the forest is gone. Science has provided the means of warding off the illness which otherwise would follow infection. The remedy is just an application of ordinary gasoline. Benzine may be used instead. Science has discovered that the irritation of the skin, in ivy poisoning, is no different from any other chemical burn, and that gasoline or benzine will remove the poisonous oil of the ivy if applied in time.
90 Years Ago
August 11, 1932
Tennis Club Adopts Rules- Dues to be 50 cents per balance of season. Non-members must pay 10 cents per half-hour per person. Players must wear tennis shoes, golf shoes do not fulfill the requirements. No playing during church hours, i.e. 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.
The date of Sunday, August 28, has been set for the big Water Carnival to be staged here at the bathing beach, announced in last week's issue of the Leader. Among the features offered will be an exhibition of underwater swimming by a renowned champion, a bathing beauty contest, canoe tilting, surfboard riding and races of various kinds.
Determined, that although county fairs have been hard hit of late years, the Jackson County Fair shall not pass into oblivion, the businessmen of Maquoketa, the 4-H clubs and other boosters are sponsoring a fair, homecoming and diamond jubilee. This will be a free fair and will be held at the fairgrounds August 31 and Sept. 1.
The Weck Hotel is celebrating in a quiet manner its 76th birthday today, and its owner, Mrs. J.W. Weck, now 92 years of age, looks back with pride over the years of more than an average lifetime that the Bellevue hostelry has borne her name. The Old Mitchel House, which had been known by one other name, was purchased August 11, 1865 by the late J.W. Weck.
80 Years Ago
August 11, 1942
The local post of the American Legion and the Auxiliary unit are collecting old, worn out and scratchy phonograph records for "Records For Our Fighting Men." Records collected here will be sent to a Chicago warehouse and the material thus collected will be used to make new records for distribution to men in service in continental U.s. and posts in foreign countries.
The Sam Lamborn farm near Green Island was sold last week to John Anderson.
The government in asking for scrap metals sends the following message to Iowa people: "We are facing a crisis in our war production program. Unless we immediately salvage at least six million tons of scrap iron and steel, and great additional quantities of rubber and other materials, we are not going to meet our production quotas, and our boys and our allies are not going to get the materials they need-in time...Your help is needed.
Orders for football tickets now are arriving at the University of Iowa athletic department at a rapid rate, following the release of application material to more than 35,000 persons. Many are ordering the $10 season ticket, which cuts the average cost per game to $1.42.
70 Years Ago
August 14, 1952
S/Sgt. Gerald Ernst received his discharge from the Air Force Thursday, August 7, at Chanute Field, Illinois. He arrived in Bellevue late Thursday with his wife and son. They will occupy the Ambrosy house at 608 West Court street, and Gerald will return to his work at the John Deere plant in Dubuque.
Plans for the 75th annual convention of the Iowa Firemen's association to be held in Bellevue September 16 and 17.
The Milwaukee depot on S. Second Street is being remodeled by a railroad carpenter crew which started work last week.
60 Years Ago
August 16, 1962
Miss Francine Dempewolf, 18, died at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday , August 8, at University hospitals, Iowa City. She had been taken to the hospital following her injury in a two-car crash south of Center Point Wednesday. Also killed in the wreck were two young companions. There were also 2 young people injured.
Plans have been made for renovation of the exterior of the Bellevue hotel. A building permit application will be placed before the city council at the meeting next Monday. Three large windows will be installed across the front and the bottom portion of the front wall bricked.
50 Years Ago
August 17, 1972
City street workers will begin smoking city sewers next week to determine where rainwater is entering the sanitary sewer lines.
40 years Ago
August 12, 1982
For two lifelong friends and 1982 Bellevue Community High School graduates, the double date started out as a summer evening, a chance to catch a movie in Dubuque. In the span of a few heart-stopping moments, however, a carefree evening became a harrowing experience Mark Junk and Keith Felderman will never forget. Marcelline Capesius, 48, of LaMotte is alive today because the two teenagers sprang from their car when they came on an accident and pulled her to safety from her burning auto moments before the vehicle became a blazing inferno. They have been chosen to receive lifesaving -with-valor awards by the State of Iowa.
30 Years Ago
August 13, 1992
The Bellevue City Council was due to open bids for cable television components and construction at Tuesday evening's session at City Hall. The bid opening this week is a benchmark for municipal operation of cable television service in eastern Iowa. The project makes Bellevue one of a handful of Iowa municipalities to provide cable television service.
20 Years Ago
August 14, 2002
The vote at Monday evening's special council meeting was to seek a $175,000 Community Development Block Grant, half of the estimated $350,000 needed to construct a new facility at the site of the present community center. The other $175 could come from a general obligation bond spread over a four-year repayment schedule.
10 Years Ago
August 9, 2012
A judge ruled that the city of Bellevue will not face trial in the court case following the Bellevue Heritage Days 2010 parade accident.
