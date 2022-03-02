100 Years Ago
February 28, 1922
Yesterday a change in the annals of Bellevue's business affairs resulted in the dissolution of the partnership which for twenty-three years past has been known as Brandt & Weber.
Legion Notes: Our next meeting will be March 10. Come prepared to help make the poppies. Bring a pair of scissors. You can at least cut out the petals.
Universal Electric Cylinder Washer's available for $35.00 at Young's.
90 Years Ago
March 3, 1932
March came roaring in like a lion. Late in the afternoon rain began to freeze on trees and wires. As the weight became too great, trees were broken and large branches came crashing down and in many cases took telephone and electric light wires with them. The danger of running into limbs and wires, or being struck by one was very grave.
A pleasing entertainment was given at the Deichelbohrer School south of town Monday evening.
Excitement ran high Tuesday night when the report came over the radio of the kidnapping of Charles Augustus Lindbergh, Jr., twenty-month old son of Colonel and Mrs. Charles Lindbergh from the Lindbergh home at Hopewell, N.J.
80 Years Ago
February 26, 1942
The Pfeiffer store which has operated here for the past nine years is quitting business. A closing out sale in which all merchandise will be sold starts Saturday.
Cozy Theatre: Norma Talmadge in "The Passion Flower." You'll smile with her smiles, sob with her sobs, love with her love, and hate with her hate.
Fourteen cars of steel including many long I beams have arrived here for the overpass over Mill Creek and the Milwaukee railroad at the south city limits.
Very few, not more than 35, have registered for civilian defense here.
Jackson county has been allotted 18 new passenger car tires and 15 tubes for March.
70 Years Ago
March 6, 1952
Douglas Taylor, who for the last year and a half has been barbering in Davenport, will open a new barbershop in Bellevue Saturday. His shop will be in the building he owns just south of the post office.
The ice began disappearing from the river below the dam this week and by Wednesday evening open water could be seen for nearly a mile south of the dam. Towboats are expected to operate next week.
A penny and a cannon ball, dropped from a high place would reach the ground at the same time.
60 Years Ago
March 8, 1962
A deal was completed Saturday whereby Roeder Bros. will take over the manufacturing and sales of the Snap-Tech loader, for many years known as the Humboldt tractor loader. Harry and Floyd Roeder, owners of the International Harvester stores at Bellevue and Dubuque, have formed Roeder Bros. Manufacturing Co. for production of the front-end loaders for tractors. They will set up production in the basement of their building at 301 South Water street here and hope to be able to turn out the first loaders in 10 to 20 days. Clarence Roeder, brother of the owners and salesman in the Bellevue store, has been named manager of the enterprise.
Increased telephone service to the north end of Bellevue and to areas north of the city has been made possible by line installations by the United Telephone Co. of Iowa. The new lines will also serve the cabins along the river several miles north of Bellevue.
50 Years Ago
March 2, 1972
The Bellevue police department expects to be ready for any necessary action when summer arrives here. The city council Monday night authorized purchase of a new radar outfit to check highway speeds. A Ford V8 four-door sedan with police equipment has been ordered from Bellevue Motor Co. The new car will cost $2,299 plus trade in of the 1970 Pontiac now in use by the department.
Miss Viola Meier quietly retired from her work as third grade teacher at St. Joseph's school in Bellevue.
The classroom teacher who can count more than 50 years of teaching is rare, even in these days of longer life.
40 Years Ago
March 3, 1982
Drivers traveling south of Bellevue on Highway 52 found the southbound lane partially blocked when a huge slab of limestone broke loose from a bluff. The block apparently rolled down the incline end-over-end with little damage to standing timber. When it hit the ditch it broke in two, punching a large hole in the waterway.
30 Years Ago
March 5, 1992
Bellevue welcomed riverboat ganbling's arrival with plenty of fanfare and hope for its role in tourism development last year. But, last week Robert Kehl, Roberts River Rides, operator of the Mississippi Belle II, announced the weekend round trip schedule from Clinton is discontinued.
Bellevue city council members are due to consider a resolution this week setting a city-wide referendum on municipal ownership and operation of a cable system.
Bellevue mayor Joe Beschen resigned his position in city government Thursday saying "Due to the expansion of my business in the Savanna area, I will not be able to commit the time that is needed."
20 Years Ago
February 28, 2002
Patrick Kennedy, the man who wants to create a new rural Jackson County park on the Mississippi River bluffs of Tete des Morts Township returned to the Bellevue City Council. He told the council his goal is $750,000 in pledges and in kind contributions. Kennedy has previously estimated the 325-acre farm will cost $1 million and final development of the park at $10 million.
10 Years Ago
March 1, 2012
The state's plan would dismantle the Big East conference that has been the athletic home for Bellevue, Marquette and Preston schools since 1993.
At Iowa City: Big East conference MVP Kelsy Ernst fueled a 68-56 Comet victory over a good Central Lee team. The win improves the Comets to 25-0 with a date at state with IKM Manning. The Road to State: 21-0 Regular season, Bellevue 66, Northeast 41; Bellevue 65, Camanche 43; Bellevue 62, Mediapolis 56; Bellevue 65, Central Lee, 54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.