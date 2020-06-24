100 Years Ago
June 22, 1920
The Duluth News-Tribune gives an illustrated write-up of the three negroes who were lynched last Tuesday night at West Duluth, Minnesota. The crime that prompted the hanging on a street corner was an assault on an 18-year-old white girl, by six negroes belonging to the John Robinson shows. The mob is said to have numbered over 1000 citizens, who overpowered the authorities and battered down the jail sufficiently to gain entrance to the cells of the negroes. After a mock trial before Judge Lynch three of the culprits, were turned back to the authorities.
The official figures of the city of Dubuque's population, just made known, are 39,141 according to the 1920 census. Dubuque's population ten years ago was 38,494.
Rexall Ragatz Says: To the Public- Try taking home Ice Cream called "Cylinder Ice Cream," instead of brick. Full quart. packed to its customers. Always fresh. Keeps for hours.
Children may not be transported as parcel post, First Attendant Postmaster General Koons ruled, in passing on two applications received at the local post office for the transportation of children through the mils. Mr. Koons said children clearly did not come within the classification of harmless live animals which do not require food or water in transit.
Alfred Keil had his nose broken by a kick from a horse Friday.
Jack Dempsey, world's heavyweight champion was found not guilty of selective draft evasion by a U.S. District Court jury at San Francisco.
All mothers, wives, daughters and sisters of the men who were in the military or naval service of the U.S. during the World War are requested to meet Monday, at the Cozy Theatre, for the purpose of making plans to organize a local unit fo the Women's auxiliary of the American Legion.
90 Years Ago
June 24, 1930
Edwin Herrig, 22 years old, a sone of Mr. and Mrs. William Herrig of southwest of town was instantly killed by a bolt of lightning yesterday evening between 6 and 6:30 while he was dragging a road with a tractor. The unfortunate young man had completed his work for the day and was returning home, driving the tractor north on the right side of the road when the bolt struck.
A card party was given by Mrs. Nick Wanderscheid at her home on North Second street Wednesday afternoon, the proceeds being donated to the building fund for St. Joseph's new school building.
Local police were busy Thursday evening as they had two scraps to settle. When one man was about to be arrested, he broke away and made a spectacular dive into the Mississippi river, probably thinking that the officers wouldn't come out into his wet retreat after him. They didn't but they sent two or three tear gas bongs and he soon came back to terra firma. This episode was quite a show to loungers in Riverview Park. The man, Zeke Vaughn, was locked up for the night. Later that night two more men got into trouble and the police took a hand in the matter.
Mrs. Elizabeth Kueter is having her home on Second street re-roofed.
The artesian well driller has removed his rig and the water from the well runs through a pipe down to the river. It is reported that the volume of water has increased 50 gallons per minute since the well was completed. The contract has not been let for connecting the new well to the water system.
80 years ago
June 27, 1940
NOTICE: All stores are requested to close here July 4 at noon by order of the Chamber of Commerce.
A company official was in town one day this week in regard to the installation of the two new electric stop lights which are to be placed at the State street crossing in this city.
COOKIES THAT KEEP: 3 3/4 cups sifted cake flour; 1/2 cup melted butter or other shortening; 1 cup molasses, heated; 1/3 cup brown sugar, firmly packed; 3/4 teaspoon ginger; 3/4 teaspoon cloves; 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon; 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg; 1/4 teaspoon allspice; dash salt; 3/4 teaspoon soda.
Sift flour once; measure. Combine butter and molasses; add sugar, spices, salt, and soda. Then add flour gradually, mixing well after each addition. Let stand in a cold place a week or two. Place small amount of dough on slightly floured board and roll paper-thin. But with floured cooky cutters in fancy shapes. Bake on a greased baking sheet in moderate oven (375) 6 minutes. These cookies will keep indefinitely-provided you place them in closed tins and hide the containers.
A.G. Bliek was severely injured by a well digging machine recently. All of Bliek's clothing, except a small part of the top of his shirt was ripped from his body. Nearly 200 stitches were taken-in his flesh-not his clothing.
The name of Mrs. Gertrude Jueter, who has been Bellevue's acting postmistress since the death of L.E. Kucheman, was sent to the Senate for confirmation last Thursday by PresidentHoover.
70 Years Ago
June 22, 1950
Freddie Thielen brought in a vegetable freak and it is displayed in the Herald window. The specimen is four stalks of asparagus all grown together. Their entire length is about 10 inches. The freak was raised in the Thielen garden located north of Bellevue.
About 300 tons of sleeping pills are being made in this land every year. Surely it is not in ignorance that people take them, continue to have prescriptions renewed and sleep the deep sleep. There has been widespread publicity concerning the harm of sleeping pills, the danger of becoming an addict. Addicts have delirium tremens, convulsions and often become temporarily insane.
One of our "capitalist" friends tells us one of the best investments for a gal is a sweater. She can always get as much out of it as she puts into it, and it also draws a lot of interest.
60 years Ago
June 23, 1960
COZY THEATRE: Fabian, Carol Lynley and Stuart Whitman in "Hound Dog Man."
Council Proceedings: Passed a new curfew ordinance making a 10:30 p.m. curfew for children of all ages up to 18. Previously, there were two times, 10 and 11 p.m. for different ages. Police had complained that all the children they ever stopped claimed they were in the older age bracket.
50 Years Ago
June 25, 1970
TIMES THEATER Savanna Illinois: Allen Funt-his first Candid Camera feature film- "What Do You Say to a Naked Lady?" What can you say? Rated X, No one under 17 admitted.
BAKE SALE: Saturday, June 27, 2-4:30 p.m. Riverview Hotel-Sponsored by the Bellevue Democratic Women.
40 Years Ago
June 26, 1980
For several years, attempts by various clubs and athletic teams to procure official permission to sell beer at civic events in Cole Park have been unsuccessful. Yet, illegal beer sales regularly occur at the park during ball games and are ignored by the local police department. This custom puts the city and the sponsors of the events in legal jeopardy. There is a better way to provide refreshments for spectators that would also generate extra revenue for the city's sports teams. Midway between Cole Park's hardball and softball diamonds is a white frame storage building that once was used as a warming hut for ice skaters. The building could easily be remodeled into a concession stand, complete with bathroom facilities to be made available during adjacent events.
Albert Lara, Jr., was scheduled to be arraigned in Dubuque County District Court for the murder of Jill Peters of Bellevue. But the arraignment was postponed until more psychological tests are completed to determine Lara's ability to stand trial.
NOW OPEN: The Waterfront Marina (formerly Doc's) new owners Chuck and Jan Schroeder-Dance Friday night to the "Busch Boys."
30 Years AGo
June 28, 1990
A Jackson County Deputy was hit with a baseball bat during a fight in Bellevue Saturday night, June 23. Deputy Russ Kettmann was hit in the lower back with the bat by a Dubuque youth when he tried to break up a skirmish t 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Riverview near the Bronco Inn.
CLINTON RIVERBOAT DAYS- Entertainment by Garth Brooks, the Buckinghams, Lorrie Morgan, Three Dog Night, The Georgia Satellites and The Grass Roots.
10 Years Ago
July 1, 2010
An Andrew woman accused of murdering her 4-1/2-year-old son faced additional charges this week, including a count of endangering another of her children. Danielle Lynn Holdgrafer, 29, ready faced with first-degree murder, faces additional charges of child endangerment resulting in death and two counts of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury. The other count of child endangerment states that from approximately Jan.1, 2007 to about June 11, 2010, Danielle Holdgrafer committed that crime against "DH" identified as a child under 18 with a mental or physical disability over whom Holdgrafer had custody.
