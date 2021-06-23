100 Years Ago
June 21, 1921
If you don't take in the big community excursion to Clinton tomorrow you will be among the lonesome ones. Everybody is going-only a home guard to protect the city in case of fire and to see that no robberies occur, will be left at home. The Bellevue band of over thirty pieces will accompany the excursionists. Fill your lunch baskets and join the crowd.
Leo, the five year old son of Mr. and Mrs. August Petesch, was run over Sunday evening on Front street by Jake Ostert with his Ford roadster. The latter was driving along slowly and did not know he had struck the child, who had tried to cross the street while several cars were passing, until informed of the accident by people in the park. Mr. Ostert immediately took the little fellow to the Moulton hospital where an examination showed that he had escaped with the deep gash on the back of his head and a bruised finger.
One of the largest and most beautiful islands on the Mississippi river near Rock Island, now the largest arsenal in the world. In 1862 the national arsenal was located on the island. During the Civil war it was also a military prison. Over 15,000 employees were there when the World war closed. In addition to the interesting buildings and equipment, the island also affords beautiful scenery throughout the 990 acres.
90 Years Ago
June 23, 1931
Bellevue people are now living through one of the most scorching heat waves that the middle west has ever experienced as the thermometer hits 102 to 104 every day with no relief in sight.
A very pretty wedding of the early summer took place Monday morning at St. Joseph;s church at 8 o'clock when Miss Hildagarde Sieverding, and Wilfred Till took their nuptial vows. They will spend their honeymoon with relatives in Nebraska, the trip being made by auto. Upon their return they will reside on the Sieverding farm for the present.
The sound picture, "A Trio Through the Ford Plant" drew large crowds at the Cozy Theatre Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
A delightful dancing party was held at the John Steines home Friday evening. Ott Reel and his orchestra furnished the music for the occasion.
Clarence Kueter, Edwad Dierksen and Vincent Wanderscheid accompanied Oscar Theisen to Dubuque Saturday, where "Ockey" took part in the A.A.U. tri-state track meet at Loras field. Young Theisen entered the 220 yard dash and while not being one of the winners made a very good showing.
80 Years Ago
June 26, 1941
Fish Fry at Hilltop Tavern, 7 miles north of Bellevue on Highway 52-67, Louis Feltes, Prop.
4th of July Specials: Your car washed FREE with the purchase of 10 gallons Texaco fire Chief Gasoline and a Regular 75 cent Marfak Job. Kueter's Texaco Station.
Cozy Theatre: Friday and Saturday, Errol Flynn and Olivia De Havilland in "Santa Fe Trail;'' Sunday and Monday, Joan Blondell, Dick Powell in "Model Wife."
70 Years Ago
June 21, 1951
Cars driven by Floyd Meier and Kenneth Deppe collided at a side-road intersection on highway 52-67 north of town about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning as the cars were returning to town from Danceland after attending the Wilming-Steines dance.
The Achen service station wrecker, with Don Achen and Jack Michels in the cab and Wayne Weyghandt perched on the rear came to grief as they were enroute west to pull in the Howard Felderman car which had left the road near the Louis Till farm. On reaching the turn at the foot of Baker Hill the driver was forced onto the shoulder and in trying to get back onto the pavement lost control of the machine which went over the embankment. Wayne was thrown from his perch, sustaining a badly sprained ankle. Young Achen and Michels escaped injury.
Miss Fay Ann Lowe, a member of the class of 1951 of the Bellevue Public School, received notice to report for work with the F.B.I. in Washington, D.C. She was accepted for application when a representative of the Cedar Rapids office interviewed several members of the class in May.
Edward Reeg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Reeg was recently transferred from Fl Riley Kansas to Seattle, Wash., from where he sailed on May 31 for Yokohama, Japan.
60 Years ago
June 22, 1961
You're all invited to a SMOKER at Roeder Bros., Bellevue, Monday June 26. Come be our guest during a session on the No. 80PTOCombine, the No. 91 Self Propelled Combine, the No. 46 Baler and the No. 10 Bale thrower. The school will show all the features and explain all the settings on the various McCormick units.
The switch to the dial service put into operation $175,000 worth of new equipment for United Telephone. Few snags were encountered in the new dial service conversion. Closing down of the old switchboard brought to an end the service of six of the seven women employed as operators. Mrs. Alvin Clasen moves to the new building as clerk of the office there. Mary Michels retires under the company pension plan, having had the requisite number of years service and age for the stipend. Other operators retired by the change are Clara Yoerger, Lorraine Michels, Pat Mueller, Lucille Yeager, Delores Ernst and Stella Leppert.
If you see a few people with rash, remember that's from eating too many strawberries.
50 Years Ago
June 24, 1971
Clifford C. Hammann, the new superintendent of Bellevue community school district, will officially take over his duties here next week. The new superintendent is a young man of stocky build, an easygoing personality and positive approach.
Seven entrants are entered in Bellevue's Heritage Day queen contest. They are Joyce Sprank, Joan Herrig, Linda Kilburg, Diane Ernst, Bette Jean Schulte, Joan Budde and Jackie Stamp.
Four persons were rescued from a swamped boat in the river Saturday evening by Jackson county law officers. Mr. and Mrs. Jack Carter and two children had put their boat in the river and were 3 miles north of the Bellevue dam when their boat swamped about 10:30 Saturday. Their flashlight signals were seen on the north shore and Deputy Sheriff Harold Eggers, Deputy Larry Temple, Wes Beecher and Max Sommers of Andrew took a boat to their rescue.
Louis Weis has been added to the Bellevue police force, it was announced by Mayor Noel Menard.
Bellevue Meals on Wheels for elderly persons unable to provide for their own proper diet is expected to be in operation this fall. Volunteers are needed to deliver the meals.
Is the lodge at Bellevue State Park, Nelson Unit, doomed? The people in the department of lands and waters of the Iowa Conservation Commission say it is. The 43 year-old log lodge is either to be replaced or just closed and left to fall apart.
40 Years Ago
June 29, 1981
A Bellevue baby decided to avoid the bright lights of a hospital delivery room by being born in the red velvet surroundings of her family's car last Tuesday. Lisa Marie, daughter of Jeannie and Keith Griebel made her grand entrance into the world at 3:10 a.m. June 16 in the back seat of her parent's Dodge charger.
Bellevue policeman Walt Doty was named police chief Monday night by Mayor Larry Cheney. Doty has been active chief since Cheney fired Clarence Hinke on June 1.
30 years Ago
June 20, 1991
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce officials didn't roll out a red carpet for the maiden voyage of the gambling vessel Mississippi Belle II. Instead they met the boat Saturday with mermaids Becky Graham and Trang Tran. A flotilla escorted the first scheduled stop into Bellevue as crowds watched the first passengers go aboard.
A rural Bellevue fam youth narrowly escaped serious injury when the tractor he was operating turned over on Thursday afternoon. Nicholas Kilburg, 12, Route 3, was pinned under the overturned tractor for over an hour as rescuers from Bellevue and Preston worked to extricate the youngster's pinned leg. Kilburg's parents are Virgil and Jane Kilburg. The youth apparently escaped any broken bones in the accident.
Attorney Mark Devries, along with attorney Tom Peckosh opened new offices May 1, at 101 North Riverview, Bellevue.
20 Years Ago
June 21, 2001
The Bellevue City Council invites you to attend a town meeting to discuss recreational projects in Bellevue. Included in the discussion will be the Bellevue Municipal Pool, Felderman Park and other areas related to parks and pool development.
10 Years Ago
June 23, 2011
Saturday at the Vietnam Moving Wall will be "a Bellevue project," said American Legion Post #273 commander Ron Dempewolf. Post #273 will supply volunteers midnight to midnight Saturday, including veterans for security detail during the night hours.
The Spruce Creek campground opened June 17 for the 2011 season. Spring flooding delayed the opening date and is limiting the amount of sites currently available.
