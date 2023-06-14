110 YEARS AGO
JUNE 24, 1913
Bellevue was quite lively last week. With the town full of school teachers, all young and enthusiastic casting radiances of sunshine about them in their perambulations, the boat excursion, the various entertainments and lectures, and the moving picture show every night was sufficient to keep the town in a lively state during the entire week. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
JUNE 20, 1918
The business conducted in Bellevue by Kucheman & Son was established in 1868 or fifty years ago. This record is one of which those connected with the establishment and the many friends are proud. The business has always been conducted in the same location and its career has been marked with success, due to square and honest dealings and stocks of goods, which always bear the stamp of quality at prices consistent with high-grade merchandise. The business was started by Chris Kucheman under the firm name of Kucheman & Co. in 1968, J. H. Hinke being the silent partner. In 1881 Mr. Kucheman became the sole owner and that year the son Oscar was taken in as a partner and the firm name became Kucheman & Son, which has continued to this day.
85 YEARS AGO
JUNE 21, 1938
Mayor G. J. Bittner, councilmen H. J. Kueter, Harold G. Koppes and A. C. Schneider went to Rock Island, Ill, this afternoon to interview the commander of the upper river district relative to getting the government to fill the area back of the lower lock guide wall and provide Bellevue with a levee. Months ago the U.S. promised to replace the expensive levee which was rendered useless when the lock wall was built in front of it, and the promise to fill the space between the guide walls and the Iowa shore was partially fulfilled but more needs to be done. The town officials are meeting with the officer today to get these improvements for Bellevue if possible. – The Bellevue Herald
70 YEARS AGO
JUNE 25, 1953
A two-year building improvement program was completed this week at the Bellevue Creamery plant on Second street. The last of the work was finished Monday noon when the sign was placed on the front of the building.
The front of the building was recently covered with a cement finish by M. M. Sommer and Gorge Hoffman, who also installed the new windows on the front and south side of the building. A coat of white paint was applied by Frank Deppe who also assisted Mike Hingtgen in the erecting of the sign. The lettering had been made by Douglas Taylor. The awning was installed this month also. – The Bellevue Herald
60 YEARS AGO
JUNE 27, 1963
Air-delivered payroll checks got Ensign Coil Co. employees off to a flying start on their recent one-week vacation.
The plant here was closed the week of June 17 but on Friday, June 14, when vacation checks were to have been distributed, they were still in the Chicago office.
Joe Ensign, partner in the firm, flew the company plane to Bellevue and on pre-arranged signal, dropped the checks from the plane just before closing time. He made a bulls-eye in the parking lot with the bundle, then headed back to Chicago, while employees headed for a week of leisure. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
50 YEARS AGO
JUNE 21, 1973
Several of the wolf-like wild dogs which have gained notoriety in the area have been seen near Springbrook lately.
A hunting party in the area recently killed two of what were apparently young wild dogs. They were described by one resident of Springbrook as “really ugly.”
Reports that the animals have chased and harassed students are as yet unsubstantiated, but persons are urged to exercise great caution when dealing with them. – Bellevue Herald-Leader
40 YEARS AGO
JUNE 23, 1983
Bellevue area small businesses received $19,000 from the United States Department of Defense for work done during fiscal year 1982. The money was awarded on the basis of companies ability to perform, the company’s rating as “small,” based on Small Business Administration standards, and through the efforts of the SBA to direct more government dollars to the small business community. – The Herald-Leader
30 YEARS AGO, JUNE 24, 1993
A storm Sunday night knocked over a hanger near LaMotte which damaged a plane inside. The plane’s ELD activated sending off a signal noting a plane crash. The Civil Air Patrol notified the Jackson County Sheriff’s office Monday morning it appeared a plane had crashed. The hanger collapse was discovered at Freedom Field, about one mile south of LaMotte on Highway Y61. Large steel I-beam landed on a plane owned by Dale Hirsch of Dubuque. No one was in the hangar at the time according to Deputy Dick Ward. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
