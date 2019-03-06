100 YearsAgo
February 24, 1919
Once more the suffragists put their cause to the test in the Senate, and once more they went down to defeat, this time by a margin of only one vote. Democrats to the number 18, mostly Southerners, and 11 Republicans voted against the amendment, while 24 Democrats and 31 Republicans voted for it.
Sargeant Fred Schaub was mustered out of the service last week and returned to Bellevue. He spent the past six months at Camp Gordon, Ga.
90 Years Ago
February 28, 1929
M.R. Monroe, Associate Engineer in charge of Upper Mississippi river improvement, was in Bellevue on Wednesday for the purpose of inspecting the new government dams south of town constructed by C.C. Putman, which will be completed on Friday this week. It is understood that he found the work eminently satisfactory.
A new football stadium at the University of Iowa was assured following the announcement of Paul E. Belting, director of athletics, that the state board of education had accepted the recommendation of the athletic council to award the $380,000 construction contract to the Tapager Construction company of Albert Lee, Minn. It will be ready to seat 50,000persons.
With all the vast progress in the science of medicine, we are forced to admit that the mortality rate in this terrible disease still continues high. A few common-sense observations at this time, should not be out of place. The beginning of acute lobar pneumonia is almost invariably with a pronounced chill. It is at this time that an heroic attempt should be made to abort the disease. The effectual battle must be waged early-for it does not take long to be too late. Call your physician early. Better be safe than sorry.
80 Years Ago
February 28, 1939
News from the First Grade: Our best spellers are Joan Stuart, Joan Haven, Dan Dennison, George Schaub, George Kinmouth and Donald Jess.
The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Scholtes was given the name of Janet Martha in baptism Sunday. Leo Helmle and Mrs. Roger Cheney were the sponsors.
70 Years Ago
February 24, 1949
Although the river is frozen over solid with an exception of a small area below the locks and dam and there is a combination of about six inches of snow, sleet and ice on the ground, spring can't be too far away. The first towboat of 1949 navigation season is on its way up the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge.
60 Years Ago
February 26, 1959
Dr. Manly Michaelson has moved to his new office in the Moulton estate building at Second and Market streets. The move was made Saturday from the temporary quarters he had been using in Bellevue Memorial Hospital.
E.J. Brandt was able to stop a Milwaukee Road northbound freight late Saturday afternoon before the broken wheel on a boxcar caused a derailment. Apparently, a part of the wheel on the right front truck came off near the depot as the train moved through town.. The excessive noise as it pounded along the track attracted Mr. Brandt, who took his car and raced after the engine. He was able to flag down the train at the Sieverding crossing near the gravel pit.
50 Years Ago
February 27, 1969
BHS All-Conference members are Kevin Budde, David Hueneke and Neill Yeager are first-team selections and Curt Hammond is on the second team. On the girl's team it was Candy Morrett and Rita Kueter as first-team selections and Debbie Griebel and Rita Ries received honorable mention.
