100 Years Ago
June 29, 1920
Two Davenport Aviators from the School of Flight at Bettendorf in a Curtis aeroplane landed in the Wm. Dunn farm west of town. Quite a large crowd gathered on the grounds soon after they landed and in a short time, the aviators started taking up passengers at $10 a trip, or $1.00 a minute.
Carnival week in Bellevue July 19 to 24 bids fair to being one of the biggest times in the city's history. The carnival proper will consist of the big Frisco Exposition shows while many other special features will be provided by Reveille Post of the American Legion and the Rescue Hose Co., under whose auspices the carnival will be held. The Frisco shows is one of the largest, carnival outfits traveling and requires a special train of thirty cars to transport it from one stand to another. Besides two good bands and various riding devices, they have over twelve separate shows and a monster auto and motorcycledrome.
"Billy," Dr. Dennison's pet bulldog, is in bad shape due to paralysis of his limbs and his death is only a question of hours. Billy is twelve years old and is the most popular dog Bellevue ever knew, and his death will be felt keenly not only by his many pals at home but also by hundreds all over the country for whom he furnished amusement and won his reputation as the champion "badger fighter" of the world.
A freak of nature was born on a farm recently in the form of a pig. It had four ears, three eyes, eight legs and two parts of the body and two tails.
Miss Ruth Miller and David Schultz were killed Sunday afternoon at Picture Rocks near McGregor when a large section of a colored sand bluff caved in and buried them. The two victims were in the act of taking a picture of the bluff when the ledge toppled over on them.
The Jackson Sentinel completed the 66th year of its existence last Thursday.
Tom Sweeney was the only one who got seasick while up in the aeroplane. He says he will diet at least four hours before his next flight.
The population of continental United States is estimated at 105,000,000.
90 Years Ago
July 1, 1930
At Clinton, the new municipal swimming pool will be open all day on the 4th of July and those who do not care to swim may occupy the bleachers and watch the swimmers and fancy diving events.
The Dr. M.W. Moulton building on Second street known until recently as the Maier hotel has been leased to Mrs. Alice Hoover of Savanna who is conducting a restaurant known as the Blue Bird Cate.
LIST OF ACCIDENTS: Mike Kilburg was bitten on the right leg yesterday morning by a dog. Mr. Kilburg's hat blew off and when he reached down for it, the dog bit him, making an ugly gash.
Clemens Ablen stepped on a nail yesterday morning which caused a painful wound.
Florence Krumviede fell and broke her left arm at the wrist.
Louis Haxmeier submitted to a major operation Thursday at his home eight miles west of Bellevue.
Hospital Notes: Arlene, the one-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Michel of south of Springbrook, was taken to Finley Hospital in Dubuque for a mastoid operation. Her condition which was caused by an attack of measles was serious.
Marvin Felderman fell out of a haymow Sunday, striking his face on the manger. It required nine stitches to close the cut in his cheek.
Celestine Wagner fell over a lawn mower while at play on Sunday, cutting an ugly gash in her head.
Quite a number of our citizens enjoyed a fine chicken dinner at the Blue Bird cafe at their opening on Sunday.
NOTICE TO ICE PATRONS: There will be no ice delivery on July 4-lay in a sufficient supply Thursday. Bellevue Ice and Coal Co., Ben Roling Proprieter
At Grundy Center-a bull that had been a family pet since its birth attacked Mrs. John Bruns, 25, wife of a farmer, carried her 1,000 feet on his horns and stamped her life out.
Work is being rushed on the new St. Joe's school. The side walls are going up rapidly.
80 Years Ago
July 4, 1940
Albert Yeager, 28, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Yeager, is recovering from painful burns suffered shortly after midnight Monday morning when a truck load of livestock he was driving into Chicago was sideswiped by a Buick car near Sycamore, Ill., and burst into flames. The driver of the car was killed by the accident.
Scattered cases of typhoid fever are occurring in Iowa as the summer season of increased prevalence of this disease is getting started, the state department of health told today. Typhoid fever is carried in some instances by flies and adequate screening of home, food stores, dairy farms and milk plants was suggested as one method of guarding against the disease.
We have not forgotten the World War. It sowed seeds of social discontent and grew into the present war. We have not forgotten the thousands of American lives and untold billions of American wealth and resources sacrificed. It is fairly reasonable to assume that if we should get into the present war it would bring no better results and at a much greater cost.
No one knows when the present war will end or who will be the "victor." But certainly, there is justified fear that all that is best in Europe may be lost to that continent for years after hostilities have stopped. And that is what will happen to America if we should become involved. The preservation of liberties which have been won through the centuries are threatened in a warring world. Let's save America by staying out.
70 Years Ago
June 29, 1950
All locks and dams on the Mississippi River between Minneapolis and St. Louis were closed to the public as a security measure, effective June 29 at 8 a.m. This ruling is for an indefinite period.
Beginning immediately and for at least one month, Savanna Ordnance Depot will be proof testing many lots of .30 and .50 caliber tracer ammunition. Machine guns wsed for this will be set up on the island presently used for ammunition demolition and burning work. Firing will be over the sloughs in the direction of the Bellevue dam. Missiles may be expected to fall in many places from the point of fire up to a maximum of 4,000 yards. Picnickers and fishermen are warned to observe the restricted signs which placard the island in this area and thus avoid casualties.
It's against the law to shoot fireworks anywhere in Iowa without a special permit. The Bellevue police department has its pre-fourth of July sights on maximum enforcement. Charges of disturbing the peace against persons picked up for illegal use of fireworks who aren't tossing them from automobiles. The fine on this can be 30 days.
A new project is now being sponsored by the Parent-Teachers association-the erection of an addition to the new gym-auditorium, to be used for kitchen, rest rooms, and a lounge.
Los Angeles baseball team is wearing shorts this season. A local baseball fan hopes they won't be trimmed with lace next year.
NOTICE: Sealed bids will be received at the office of the Town Clerk in Bellevue for playground equipment as per specifications on file in the Office of the Town Clerk.
WANTED; A Catholic lady for an excellent housekeeping position. If interested, write % this paper.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Felderman were in Dubuque Monday.
MARRIAGES: Miss Doris Till, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Till of Andrew, became the bride of Ray Theisen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Theisen, Lamotte, in St. John Catholic Church, Andrew, Tuesday.
COzY THEATRE: Roy Rogers and Dale Evans in "The Golden Stallion." Donald O'Connor and Patricia Medina in "Francis." Robert Taylor and Arlene Dahl in "Ambush."
60 Years AGo
June 30, 1960
Ask for DOUBLE RASPBERRY Gold Crest Ice Cream; the new flavor is a grand mixture of Red and Black raspberries in rich ice cream from Bellevue Creamery.
RACES: 2 big nights; July 3 and 4; Sunday, jalopies and Monday, late models, carnival on the grounds and fireworks display both nights, Maquoketa Fairground
50 years Ago
July 2, 1970
Bellevue's unofficial 1970 census figure shows a population of 2,325 for the city. The new figure is a jump of 144 persons over the 2,181 population. Springbrook topped the entire county with a whopping 40% increase, jumping from 139 to 195 persons in ten years.
REGISTER IN OUR BRIDAL BOOK: Harris Jewelry and Gifts.
TURTLE SUPPER: Friday, July 3 at Helmle's Tap, St. Donatus; euchre parties every Thursday
The Corps of Engineers has established restricted zones 100 feet downstream from Mississippi River dam gates. It is emphasized that the 100-foot restriction in no way changes the restriction of 600 feet above the dam. The fact that this restricted zone has been established at 600 feet should point out the magnitude of the danger involved. Some of the worst and most tragic accidents have involved boats carried thru a dam from the upstream side.
40 Years Ago
July 3, 1980
Construction of a factory in Bellevue may begin as early as next month. Bellevue Development Corporation officer Ardo Junk announced that the BX-100 Corporation of Sunnyvale, Calif., agreed to build a manufacturing plant here. The company finalized late last week an agreement with Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Michels to purchase land on the west end of town.
Bellevue City Council in a special meeting Monday afternoon received an offer from George Bevan to purchase the city's ambulance garage building downtown for $16,500.
The mood was tense last Thursday afternoon in the Dubuque County Courthouse as spectators filed into the small courtroom and sat on hard wooden benches along the walls. They were awaiting the appearance of the defendant, Albert Lara jr., a 31-year-old accused of the murder last month of Jill Peters. This was to be the Dubuque County's first use of Iowa's new rules allowing cameras and recording instruments in the courtroom. Along with the single television camera, two press photographers were assigned seats in front of the jury box. Lara, dressed in a blue work shirt and jeans, was escorted into the courtroom. He winked at the spectators as he sat down behind the attorney appointed to defend him. Lara entered a plea of not guilty to the murder charge. District Court Judge Kenline accepted the plea and ordered the case to trial, which, under Iowa law, must be held within 90 days.
Playing in Dubuque Theaters: "The Blue's Brothers," "Fame," "The Shining," "The Empire Strikes Back," and "Urban Cowboy."
30 years Ago
July 5, 1990
Li'l Abner, Al Capp's familiar cartoon strip about life in the slow lane in Dogpatch, USA, comes to the stage this month in Bellevue, presented by The Bellevue Community Players.
20 years Ago
June 29, 2000
Chuck and Jan Schroeder mingled with auction crowd members Monday preparing for the sale of equipment and official closing of a long time Bellevue restaurant, the Anchor Inn. The couple will continue to operate Harbor Motel next door and will continue to make their home in Bellevue. The business spanned four decades of operation.
10 Years Ago
July 8, 2010
The Fourth of July is Bellevue's pride and joy. This year it was also Bellevue's tragedy, as two spooked horses trampled children gathering candy and adults settled in lawn chairs along the Heritage Days parade Sunday morning. At press time, Janet Steines of Springbrook had died. Four more victims were in critical condition after the accident. All told, 25 people were injured ranging in ages 2 to 62.
