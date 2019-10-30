Weather Alert

...MORE ACCUMULATING SNOW... .A STRONGER STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA BEGINNING LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND LASTING INTO HALLOWEEN. THE SNOW MAY BE MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES CAN BE EXPECTED. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN A MILE IN THE HEAVIER SNOW. NORTHWEST WINDS MAY GUST TO 30 MPH ON HALLOWEEN ESPECIALLY ALONG AND EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL IOWA, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. BE ALERT FOR SLICK SPOTS ON ROADS, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HEAVY WET SNOW ON LEAF LADEN TREES MAY CAUSE BRANCHES TO BREAK AND FALL, POSSIBLY CAUSING ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&