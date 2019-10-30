100 Years Ago
October 30, 1919
-Girl Wanted. Apply at Weck’s Hotel.
A reporter for the Leader made the rounds of Bellevue factories the other day and found them all very busy places, turning out their various products. Building operations are still in progress at the plant of the H.’G, Johnson Piano Co., on North Bellevue and original plans have been enlarged. About 40 men are employed at the plant.
Down at the Pottery plant there is also much activity and there is no limit to the possibilities of this industry. The new kiln is almost completed. The product of this factory is in a class by itself. The tile has anything beaten on the market, according to contractors and builders. The flower pots are perfect in every particular. The clay for pots and tile is taken from Reiling’s hill and the supply is inexhaustible. Fifteen men are now employed here.
The Young Mfg. Co, manufacturers of electric signs and a combination strainer and cut-off for cisterns. Eight men are employed by this firm.
Reiling’s mill a busy place. They had just finished grinding a big grist. They have equipment to handle a big business and are one of the heaviest users of electric power in Bellevue.
During the past week, workmen removed the old blacksmith shop on State street which has stood there for sixty years or more. A new oil filling station will be erected on this location by the Consumers Service Co.
It seems almost certain that the threatened coal strike will begin on November 1. The government is getting ready for a fight to the finish. Troops have received orders to go to the mines and the president insists that the government will operate the mines if the miners carry out their threat to strike. The outlook is very gloomy, to say the least.
The marriage of Peter Michels and Miss Clara Gerardy was solemnized at St. Joseph’s church Oct. 26. The bridegroom returned last June from France where he spent nine months, having served 13 months in the army.
90 Years Ago
October 31, 1929
Boys and young men, and girls, too, have been guilty of a lot of Hallowe’en deviltry this week and the big night is not due until this evening, so we might as well be prepared for anything to happen. About the worst thing thus far called to our attention is the writing of obscene matter with soap on the windows. Those guilty of such evil minded practice should be punished. Parents, warn your children before it is too late.
The marriage of Miss Isadore J. Sieverding and Mr. John S. Hoffman took place Tuesday morning. The bride is a young woman of pleasing personality and high ideals, while the bridegroom is a young man of sterling integrity and frugal habits.
TAKE WARNING-The party who released my launch from its mooring is known and hereby warned from attempting a similar trick or suffer the consequences of the law in such cases. GROVER STEIL
Mrs. Lillie Weinleder called at the Leader office on Wednesday and proudly displayed a large sized brant, a species of geese, which she had shot on a sandbar south of Bellevue. She is a successful hunter and can hold her own with any man when it comes to handling a gun and bagging ducks of any other kind of wild game.
Attorney Frank H. Schwirtz uncovered a wall map of Jackson county, which he now has hanging in his office. The map is about 4 by 6 feet and was published in the year 1867. It does not show any railroads in Jackson county, because there were none at that time.
The C.C. Putman rock quarry has been the scene of great activity the last few weeks as the season’s work of building dams in the Mississippi River will soon come to a close and projects now in the course of construction on the river are being rapidly rushed to completion.
80 Years Ago
October 31, 1939
Duck hunting hasn’t been so good in this vicinity during the past few days and few are getting the limit. A local man who happened to be at Green Island late yesterday afternoon observed that the ducks flocked in by the thousands about 4:30 o’clock, or 30 minutes after the time when shooting closes.
The members of the Presbyterian church surprised the Rev. and Mrs. Laurence Nelson one day last week with a canned fruit and vegetable shower.
Announcement has been made here of the marriage of Mrs. Ethel Goetz of Bellevue and Sherman Barth of Savanna, Ill. Mr. Barth worked here some time ago in connection with the Till hatchery and is employed in Savanna as a welder.
The paving of Highway 20, the new route into Dubuque, was completed last week and many dangerous curves were eliminated. It is a worthwhile improvement.
Old Time Dance- at K. of C. Hall, dancing from 9 tp 1-music by Klostermann’s Accordion Band of 6 pieces-Gents 30 cents; Ladies 20 cents.
Henry Field’s Famous Mule-Hybrid Corn- Why pay agents $1 to $3 per bushel for selling corn to you- now only $4 per bushel.
70 Years Ago
November 3, 1949
The first television set to appear in Bellevue is being enjoyed at the Richard Keil home.
Slot machines, joy jars and punch boards have disappeared in a number of Eastern Iowa counties. Their disappearance followed Iowa Attorney General Robert Larson’s announced crackdown on all gambling devices in the state, followed by several raids, including one at St. Donatus.
Notice-We will give Green Stamps for all accounts paid in full by Nov. 15. Bellevue Gas & Stove Co.
FOR SALE-1940 Plymouth Coach with heater and radio-Art’s Sales and Service
If L.D. Ernst is still manager of the Bittner Lumber Co. eighteen or twenty years hence, he’ll be assured of a capable young lade secretary. He and Mrs. Ernst became parents of a 7-3/4 lb. daughter, Born at Bellevue Memorial Hospital. The little miss will be christened Mary Jo.
60 Years Ago
October 29, 1959
Some young men are ignoring the federal law that requires all men to register with their Selective Service local board on reaching their 18th birthday or within five days thereafter. Requirement to register is a continuing obligation and must be fulfilled.
50 Years Ago
October 30, 1969
The proposal to build a new Jackson county jail was defeated by voters Tuesday who cast 2,581 “No” votes against 269 “Yes” votes. The referendum on a $190,000 bond issue to construct and equip a new jail failed o carry a single precinct.
