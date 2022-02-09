100 Years Ago
February 7, 1922
Undaunted by her experience in falling into an air hole last Tuesday evening, Miss Ingrid Soderlund, the active young teacher of physical culture and mathematics, bravely chaperoned a party of the high school boys and others of the hardier physical elements on a skating jaunt to Dubuque on Saturday. Four of them straightway hiked to the river with their skates and arrived in Bellevue about 5 p.m. with a favorable wind.
Ralph Till and Art Lucke skated to Dubuque and back Saturday. With a strong wind at their backs they made a record trip going up, leaving here at 9 o'clock and arriving at Dubuque at 11 o'clock. They left Dubuque at 3 and found bucking the wind a tough proposition. They were compelled on account of darkness to abandon their skates about four miles north of town and walked the balance of the way along the road along the toad, reaching home about 8:30 p.m.
Influenza reached the epidemic stage in New York Wednesday when more than 1,000 new cases were reported in the city for the previous 24 hours, an increase of more than 25 percent over the previous day.
Radio concerts given in Pittsburgh were distinctly heard here Tuesday evening at the radio station owned and operated by two of our high school students, Clifford McDermott and Carlyle Kucheman in the former's home. The distance is over 700 miles but it seemed to those listening that were present in the same building where the concert was taking place.
90 Years Ago
February 11, 1932
The new Diesel engines are now furnishing electricity for Bellevue. The change from the old steam engines to the new oil engines was made Sunday afternoon.
The cold snap last week made possible the filling of about half of Ben Roling's ice-house with the supply of ice for summer consumption. The ice was cut across the river between the dams and floated in runways cut through the ice to the shoot into the ice house.
65 men were given employment which was a boon to those out of work.
John Lahmeyer was the first one to cross the Mississippi on the ice this season. The lad, alone, skated on the smooth places and walked over the rough spots to reach the alluring ice between the dams across from town. He carried a "shinny" club and seemed unaware of the anxiety he was causing those who happened to be watching from Front street.
80 Years Ago
February 10, 1942
People of Jackson county will be asked to register for home defense Feb. 28, March 1,2,and 3, it was decided at a meeting of the Jackson County Civilian Defense council at Maquoketa Monday afternoon.
Volunteer registration of all Bellevue and Jackson county men and women of all ages will be requested for such duties as air raid warden, auxiliary firemen, etc.
Bellevueans took the "war" time in stride yesterday morning although they had to stifle yawns enroute to work. Most Bellevue clocks were turned ahead one hour Sunday night. Most people to whom we have talked consider the daylight saving or war time an evil that must be put up with.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Eggers have purchased the John Lampe grocery stock and will continue the business at the same place on the corner of Second and Chestnut streets. Both are popular young people and no doubt will get their share of the business.
If the amount of travel on highway 52 between here and Dubuque on any weekday afternoon is a criterion, people of this section have taken to heart the warning to save tires. Enroute to Dubuque one afternoon last week I met one passenger car and one truck and enroute home I met only one lonely car.
70 Years Ago
February 7, 1952
Al Adrian, who with his family has operated the Riverside Inn and the Hotel Weck for the last five years in Bellevue, has leased the Standard service station from Wilfred Till. Mr. Adrian and his son Eugene took over the station this week. Tom Chantos and Jack Ries, who have previously assisted in the Standard Station here, will continue with Mr. Adrian.
Bellevue Gas and Stove company has purchased the two buildings on Front street from Ray Mootz, it was announced this week by Tony Till.
Clyde Fuller, 21, seaman U.S. Navy, having completed a rigid course of training at the Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado, is now a full fledged frogman and is awaiting assignment with the Underwater Demolition Team.
60 Years Ago
February 8, 1962
A note from the champion of game-callers, Arthur Stuart, tells of a near tragedy. Art called in a fox so effectively and so fast that he didn't get time to shoot, but the fox sunk his teeth into Art's leg, necessitating shots and medical attention. Art wasn't hurt enough to stop hunting. In all Art has taken nearly 50 animals by calling this winter, bobcats, coyotes, fox and other related predators.
Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Knapp of Sterling, Ill., this week took over the operation of Bill's Bakery here. The Knapps, who have four children, expect to occupy the apartment above the bakery later this month.
Prediction: It's going to be too cold this month to do all those things it was too hot to do last August.
50 Years Ago
February 10, 1972
The new Anchor Inn, at the north edge of Bellevue, was opened for expanded food and beverage service this week. Construction on the new restaurant had begun last fall. The business closed after the holidays to allow transfer of some kitchen and other equipment to the new building.
The Comet girls won their third game in a row by a score of 47-28 over the Preston Trojans. The Comets scoring is as follows: Cindy Brockhage with 18 points, Carolyn Daugherty with 14, Diana Valant with eight, Nancey Weinschenk had four, and Jill Griebel had three points for a total of 47 points. In the guard court Carolyn Sawvell, Suzanne Mowat and Lori Goetz teamed together to hold the Trojans to five points in the first half.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1982
In a surprise offer to promote industrial development in Bellevue BX-100 last week offered the use of its 12,000 square foot facility on Highway 62 West to any company willing to begin operations in the community. The offer of space was coupled with a similar announcement that Bellevue State Bank will consider some type of financial help for a promising new industry or business in the community.
This is the winter of Bellevue's discontent. Where young men gather there is talk of unemployment, and states and places where there is word of work.
30 Years Ago
February 6, 1992
Jackson County residents passed the one year mark this week in the history of mandated recycling. Mark Beck, the county's solid waste and recycling coordinator says the startup has been a success.
Jeremy Putman got his second "triple-double" of the season as the Bellevue Comets downed Calamus Wheatland, 68-50 in a boys basketball game played Friday night in the BHS gym. Putman scored 18 points, took in 17 rebounds and blocked 10 shots as the Comets won their fourth straight game. Jason Veach scored 17 points to go with eight rebounds for the Comets.
