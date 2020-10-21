100 Years Ago
October 19, 1920
As you all know, the women will vote this fall at the presidential election, and it seems that there will be almost twice the number of votes cast as heretofore at any election. Let it be uppermost in your mind to go to the voting place in the forenoon if possible and go early. If you must go in the afternoon, get there early that everybody may have a chance and not lose their vote.
For Sale-Three bronze turkey gobblers, also thoroughbred single comb Rhode Island cockerels. George Ellinghouse
Termination of the treaty of 1911 with Japan, legalizing Japanese immigration into the United States and the leasing of land by Japanese, is a question that is destined to be pressed upon the next administration as a result of the race issue developing serious proportions on the Pacific coast.
Fresh berries and cherries in mid-winter are possible, the experts of the department of agriculture announce after extensive experiments. They declare that preservation by freezing is cheaper than canning, especially when the containers are costly, as at present, and an important industry of steady development is looked for in this line.
SALE OF RED CROSS YARNS-at Kucheman & Son's Store-The local chapter of the American Red Cross will place on sale their surplus stock of Standard, all wool yarns at $1.50 per pound. Several tables and sewing machines still on hand which, if not claimed, will be sold.
90 Years Ago
October 21, 1930
Alfred Teslow, 22, an employee of a contractor working near Lamotte was burned to death in a fire which destroyed the Lamotte town hall Thursday night about 9:30 o'clock. Teaslow had been arrested about 8 o'clock by John Hoffmann, the mayor, and locked up on a charge of disturbing the peace at a picture show. The building, the funeral pyre of Teslow, was 20 by 30 feet, two-story structure, housing the fire headquarters, the city government headquarters and two cells. The fire had gained such headway that it was impossible to get the fire fighting equipment out of the blazing building and Mayor Hoffmann made several desperate efforts to get to the cell to free the helpless Teslow, but to no avail.
Mrs. Henry Klein fell down the cellar steps at her home last Tuesday and while not seriously injured,was badly bruised on her head and back.
The thing to do with a backward child, says a noted teacher, is to keep it busy. Just the reverse of the case of the forward child, who keeps you busy.
Chicago's attempt to rid the city of gangsters and hoodlums by arresting them and holding them under heavy bonds as "public enemies" received a blow when the Illinois supreme court ruled that known criminals cannot be kept in jail indefinitely under prohibitively high bail on vagrancy charges. Chicago's attempts to get rid of gunmen and racketeers received a blow by the decision and the officials will have to plan other ways and means of ridding the city of undesirables.
DO YOUR WIFE A FAVOR-Buy overalls that are hard to rip and easy to wash- OSHKOSH B'GOSH-for sale by N.C. Bisdorf
Plans are being made for the dedication of the New St. Joseph's school building on November 4.
80 Years Ago
October 24, 1940
Rescue Hose Company was called to the Wilming house on north Third street occupied by the Ed Nieman family late Friday afternoon to extinguish a bad chimney fire. No damage reported.
The following is the program which will be given at Tete des Morts No. 5 school Monday under the direction of Miss Clarabelle Gurius, teacher: The Pumpkin-Junior Griebel; Not Afraid-Glenn Griebel; Boo-Vanetta Griebel; A Boy and His Stomach-Richard Griebel. Monologue, A Rapid Recovery-MiltonKettmann.
Frank Ernst is suffering with a carbunkle on the back of his neck.
The country now witnesses the spectacle of the present President of the United States dodging debate on the record he has made and going about the country in a hypocritical attempt to fool the people into believing that he is making anxious inspections of national defense activities. Third term candidate Roosevelt is making speeches calculated to frighten the people into believing that their only hope of escaping destruction by foreign aggressors is by re-electing him.
Certainly a war threatened on the Atlantic and the Pacific two or three years before we are ready for it cannot be characterized as a great piece of New Deal diplomatic strategy.
Hitler is credited with a series of diplomatic victories among the small powers of Eruope. But once the German army is stopped and starts rolling homeward this diplomatic fruit will turn to bitter ashes.
70 Years Ago
October 19, 1950
A notice to residents of Bellevue that leaves and other refuse must not be burned on the town streets was issued this week by Mayor Bylund. The tar and oil base used in coating the street would burn with any leaves or other refuse ignited on the surface.
The committee that has been directing the preparation of Cole Memorial park wants to be sure that things are ready when cold weather comes, mainly the ice skating rink. For that reason, Oscar Ramser has sent out an appeal for men to appear at the park with shovels Sunday morning.
A public square dance will be sponsored by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce Halloween evening. Admission to the evening's activities will be 50 cents per person for dancers and spectators alike. Funds raised from the dance will be used by the Chamber toward the Christmas street decorations and a children's Christmas party to which Santa Claus will attend.
Parents should be on the watch of their children this time of year. Usually certain indefinite symptoms may precede the paralysis of polio. Sore throat, a head cold and sometimes vomiting are the first symptoms. There may be a slight fever and diarrhea.
60 Years Ago
October 20, 1960
Remakel and Felderman have negotiated for the purchase of several lots from the C.C. Putman estate which they plan to develop for commercial purposes. One portion of the land is being investigated for the possibility of establishing a trailer court.
College students home for the weekend included Marcelline and Martha Kueter, Danny Melton, Ron Lampe, Tom Lucke and Joe Till III.
Cozy Theatre: Montgomery Clift and Lee Remick in Wild River, Color and Cinemascope.
50 Years Ago
October 22, 1970
A corn picking bee was held October 16 and 17 on the Reinold Steines Jr. farm west of Springbrook. One hundred acres of corn was picked and cribbed in the two days. Mr. Steines is still in County hospital recuperating from a broken pelvis, which he sustained when the tractor he was operating overturned, pinning him under the wheel.
40 Years Ago
October 23, 1980
Daryll Eggers, M.D., of Marshalltown, grew up in Bellevue, but had never been in Potter's Mill until Saturday morning. And he had no idea the mill would be placed on the auction block that day until last Thursday when a friend showed him a story about the sale in the Des Moines Register. But Saturday afternoon , for the sum of $20,600, Eggers and his brother-in-law Phil McFadden, became the new owners of one of Bellevue's oldest landmarks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.